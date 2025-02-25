Seafarix join Automotive Grade Linux

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), announces Seafarix as a new Bronze member

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), announces Seafarix as a new Bronze member.

AGL is an open source project at The Linux Foundation that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open, shared software platform for all technology in the vehicle, from infotainment to autonomous driving.

“Seafarix shares our belief that OEMs should have control and ownership of their software stack,” said Dan Cauchy. “They have unique expertise coming from the mobile industry, and we believe their insights will be valuable as we continue to expand and enhance our SDV development.”

With roots in the mobile company Jolla and its Sailfish operating system, Seafarix has unique expertise in bridging the gap between traditional OEMS and software-first newcomers. The company’s technology enables Linux-based platforms to maintain complete control over their internal features and data privacy. Their technology allows native Android applications, including those without official APIs, to run seamlessly on Linux-based automotive infotainment systems, and also enables OEMs to run native Linux applications on Android platforms.

“The automotive industry is rapidly shifting toward software-defined vehicles, and we see open-source collaboration as essential for accelerating innovation, ensuring interoperability, and reducing development costs,” said Petteri Paasila, Co-Founder & CEO, Seafarix. “The AGL platform and other open source technologies are currently integrated into our products, and by joining AGL, we hope to contribute to and expand the ecosystem, helping automakers build secure, customizable, and future-proof in-vehicle experiences.”

