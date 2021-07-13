Schaeffler starts production of 2in1 electric axles in China

Another milestone towards becoming a leader of innovation in electric mobility

Another milestone has been reached on the way to becoming a leader of innovation in electric mobility: Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler celebrated the start of production of 2in1 electric axles at its production plant in Taicang, China. The electric axle system comprises an electric motor and transmission.

The production start marks a further milestone in Schaeffler’s electric mobility business and is proof of the company’s successful involvement in this sector. Schaeffler attaches great importance to local production to ensure it can respond quickly to its customers’ needs around the globe.

“Schaeffler is striving to become a leader of innovation in electric mobility. The volume production of our 2in1 electric axles has strengthened our position in this market,” said Dr. Jochen Schröder, President of the E-Mobility business division at Schaeffler. “With the innovative strength of a global automotive and industrial supplier and our strong expertise in industrialization, we are a preferred partner for our customers.”

The 2in1 electric axle from Schaeffler: A highly efficient and compact system solution

The 2in1 electric axle from Schaeffler is an electric drive solution within Schaeffler’s electric axle system product portfolio. This system integrates the reduction transmission and the electric motor into one compact unit. With an outstanding torque density of the transmission, this electric axle is characterized above all by compactness, high power density, high level of system efficiency, and superior acoustic behavior. With a modular design, it can satisfy different usage requirements and can be used for various vehicle platforms. The first Chinese car model equipped with this product will be launched in the near future. Following its market launch in China, the Schaeffler 2in1 electric axle will also be used by a European automotive manufacturer.

Since establishing an independent business division at the beginning of 2018, Schaeffler’s ongoing commitment to electric mobility is proving to be highly successful. Numerous volume-production nominations across all levels of electrification prove that Schaeffler is a successful player in the electric mobility market and is a technology partner that can achieve substantial progress and pioneer motion to advance how the world moves.

In 2020, Schaeffler received orders amounting to EUR 2.7 billion in its E-Mobility business division, with a 30% increase in projects compared to the year before. And the number is increasing further this year. Volume production of electric motors for hybrid modules, hybrid transmissions, and all-electric axle drives will start in 2021.

China is one of the most important markets for Schaeffler. Schaeffler started production of the first P2 hybrid module worldwide in Taicang in 2018, and production of the two-speed electric axle in Taicang in 2019.

SOURCE: Schaeffler