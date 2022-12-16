Schaeffler provides tier one support at LKQ ECP conference

The Schaeffler team was out in force at the two-day ECP managers’ conference at the Birmingham Hilton to support, advise and inform attendees of the ongoing developments in vehicle technology and the solutions that the OE manufacturer provides for the aftermarket.

The Schaeffler team included Simon Cooper presenting LuK transmission systems, Mike Hansford on FAG steering & suspension, Brad Adams on INA FEAD, Tim Adams on INA thermal management, Liam Iredale demonstrating Schaeffler’s electronic cataloguing systems and James Mainwaring discussing all things REPXPERT.

“Events such as these are really useful for us to bring branch managers up to speed when it comes to technology changes and the aftermarket solutions we provide,” explains Schaeffler’s Technical Manager, Alistair Mason.

“Although delivering hands-on training to technicians in workshops is what we do most often, speaking with those responsible for supplying the replacement parts installers need provides a different dynamic. When supplying garages with high-tech components, staff from our distribution partners need to understand about the related parts that, in our experience, could also be at risk of failure. For instance, if they get an order for a LuK RepSet including release bearing, they should highlight the fact that the guide tube is also likely to be worn and may need replacing too.

“Although responsibilities vary at the different levels of the aftermarket, this event emphasises the fact that the REPXPERT programme can help support all job functions within the independent sector, not just workshop technicians.”

SOURCE: REPXPERT