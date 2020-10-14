Scania: Prague deploys biogas truck for sewer cleaning

Prague’s water supply and sewerage company, Pražské vodovody a kanalizace (PVK), has taken its first biogas high pressure cleaner and sewer flushing truck into service, which is also the first in Central Europe.

Using a system from Kaiser, the combined suction and jetting hose boom cleans the sewer with a high-pressure stream of recycled water and melts off the settled dirt. Using a vacuum device, the dirt is sucked into the sludge tank in the vehicle body. A filter system then separates solids from sewer water and the filtered water is channelled directly back for further jetting operations.

Significantly reduced emissions

With the combination of efficient water recycling and biogas propulsion, the vehicle significantly reduces carbon emissions. “I’m pleased that the city’s public companies are helping us to fulfil Prague’s climate commitment,” says Petr Hlubuček, Deputy Mayor of the Capital City of Prague for the ​​environment. “I’m all the more pleased that PVK is the first in Central Europe to use biogas to operate such a vehicle.”

At present, biogas produced at the Prague’s central wastewater treatment plant is used to generate electricity but next year the plant will start producing biogas for PVK’s vehicles.

SOURCE: Scania