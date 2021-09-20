Scania joins The Climate Pledge

Scania is joining Amazon and Global Optimism in The Climate Pledge, and is now one of the companies committing to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040 – 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

“Scania has set far-reaching climate targets and we look forward to collaborate with like-minded companies to deliver the transformational action needed to tackle climate change. We are proud to stand with the other signatories of The Climate Pledge,” says Scania President and CEO Christian Levin.

Collaboration is essential in accelerating action on climate change, and Scania, along with the other 200 signatories work on ambitious actions to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

“Heavy commercial transport is no longer a hard-to-abate sector. We know how to reduce the emissions. We have the technology and we know what we need to do. I urge other companies in the industry to follow along with other stakeholders involved in achieving a sustainable transport system,” says Levin.

The Climate Pledge, led by former UN climate chief and founding partner of Global Optimism Christiana Figueres, and Tom Rivett-Carnac, former political strategist at the UNFCCC, seeks to bring together a group of companies and organizations that are prepared to move faster and inspire greater climate action.

“The recent report released by the IPCC is the starkest warning yet that the systems supporting human life are reaching tipping points and that the window of time to act decisively is narrowing,” says Figueres. “This wake-up call from science must be faced with courage and conviction. In this light, it’s encouraging that 86 more companies – some of the largest household names in the world – are now joining The Climate Pledge, committing to accelerate their actions to tackle climate change in a timely fashion, and playing their part in building a low-carbon economy. I look forward to the fruits of the leadership we will see from this collective of 200 signatories that are now part of The Climate Pledge.”

Scania is one of these 86 new signatories joining the initiative, and the collective impact from The Climate Pledge will create a low-carbon economy with profound effects on people, wildlife, and resources.

“I believe that now, more than ever, companies like Amazon have an obligation to lead the fight for our planet,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO. “But, solving this challenge cannot be accomplished by one company; it requires all of us to act together, and it’s one of the reasons we’re so excited to announce that more than 200 businesses have joined us in signing The Climate Pledge — a commitment to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early.”

The commitment to The Climate Pledge means Scania agrees to three principals of action: focus on business development:

• Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

• Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies;

• Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

