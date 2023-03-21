Scania is introducing a digital dashboard

In a major step-change, Scania is now introducing trucks and buses with digital dash-boards, based on a modular electronics architecture and accompanied by a range of new safety features

Smart Dash, a digital dashboard with Centre Information Display

Offering seamless daily digital support for drivers and operators together with solutions such as My Scania and Scania Driver App

New electrical system architecture, compliant with the EU’s new General Safety Regulation and the UN’s new cyber-security regulations

Enabling OTA updates, potentially via superfast 5G connections

Improved human machine interface (HMI) – the Smart Dash solution is essential to Scania’s increased focus on safety.

“This introduction represents a step change in Scania’s offering within the transport ecosystem,” says Stefan Dorski, Senior Vice President, Head of Scania Trucks. “What our customers will experience in Smart Dash-equipped vehicles is the palpable part of Scania’s next level offer and ambition regarding digitalisation, connectivity and safety. It all boils down to enabling outstanding user experiences when combining Scania vehicles and our digital services and solutions.”

Smart Dash has been developed in accordance with Scania’s modular system for digital tailored solutions. It comes in different performance steps, but they all have the modular structure in common, thus providing for seamless co-existence with other digital Scania solutions such as My Scania or Scania Driver App.

“We regard Smart Dash as a core part of our digital ecosystem and as a great means for empowering the drivers,” says Dorski. “It will give them superior access to all kinds of relevant information when driving and support them in performing other kinds of tasks when they have parked via, for instance, Scania Driver App and My Scania. These solutions are all linked together and offer a truly productive user experience.”

The new EU General Safety Regulations will make various safety-oriented features mandatory for heavy commercial vehicles from July 2024. The new regulations, UNECE R155 and R156, will also apply to cyber-security technologies, aiming at pre-venting and mitigating tampering with vehicles. Scania has developed a new electrical system architecture, common for both trucks and buses. This new architecture enables smarter and quicker communication, cyber security at an even higher level and complies with the new demands.

“For Scania, these new demands coincide with our ambition for creating a solutions-oriented architecture that supports our customers on their digitalisation journey,” says Dorski. “The next level of premium experiences in the trucking industry will focus a lot on the kind of connected functionality in and around the truck we offer. Over-the-air updates and smart services on demand will create new opportunities for Scania customers and make their operations safer and more profitable with increased uptime and efficiency.”

Scania is a core player in active and passive safety solutions in the trucking industry, with unique options such as the much-praised rollover side curtain airbags. Scania is increasing its focus on active safety systems with new generation cameras, radar and sensors. The introduction of new supportive safety and warning systems will help drivers to avoid the kind of incidents that often occur in busy and cramped urban environments.

“We have noticed increased customer expectations for supportive safety features,” says Dorski. “Aspects such as influence from the passenger car side may have been an eye-opener for many to become aware of how useful these systems are. Not only will they save lives, they will also help increase productivity while reducing stress levels and burdens for the drivers, making them more street-smart.”

Scania owners will also be able to use smart Connected maps for their navigation systems and to enjoy OTA updates for their vehicles, thus vastly reducing the need for attending Scania workshops for software updates. The different performance steps of Smart Dash will replace Scania’s current solutions and can be ordered now for trucks that will be produced early in 2024.

SOURCE: Scania