Scania announces Annette Danielski as new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Annette Danielski, born 1965, studied business administration, and has broad international experience of finance and controlling, and has held senior managerial positions at Daimler AG and Audi AG. As from October 1, 2021, she is Chief Financial Officer of TRATON SE.

Danielski is also a member of the Supervisory Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE and Volkswagen Original Teile Logistik Beteiligungs-GmbH, and is a member of the Executive Board of TRATON SE.

Through the appointment of Danielski, Scania’s Board of Directors now has a 50/50 representation of men and women. The composition of the Board of Directors is presented on Scania’s website: https://www.scania.com/group/en/home/about-scania/corporate-governance/board-of-directors.html

SOURCE: Scania