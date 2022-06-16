Samsara and Free2move partner to develop integrated solution to help commercial fleets operate more efficiently

Today at its customer conference Beyond, Samsara Inc. announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with Free2move, the global fleet, mobility and connected data company that is part of Stellantis

Today at its customer conference Beyond, Samsara Inc. announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with Free2move, the global fleet, mobility and connected data company that is part of Stellantis. This new integrated solution, designed to help shared customers operate more efficiently, enables data from eligible Stellantis factory-installed telematics devices to be pulled into Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud with no installation or additional hardware required.

Samsara’s integration with Free2move is available for fleet customers in the U.S. with properly equipped and enabled 2018 model-year or newer Stellantis vehicles, including Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep®. Customers will now gain access to Stellantis-embedded telematics data, such as GPS location, engine hours, fuel usage, and tire pressure, through a single dashboard on Samsara’s platform. This holistic view of important vehicle insights provides greater visibility and helps to increase operational efficiency as a result.

“The Free2move collaboration with Samsara is an exciting continuation of our strategy to make our data available to as many fleet owners as possible thus improving the experience of our customers,” said Benjamin Maillard, general manager, Free2move North America. “These advanced solutions give fleet owners the ability to drive operational efficiencies, reduce down-time and increase driver safety. Free2move takes these capabilities further and combines data insights with new methods of mobility that expand the reach of fleet operations tools.”

“Samsara provides consolidated access to real-time data so that our customers can optimize fleet management, streamline maintenance, and maximize uptime,” explained Chris Mozzocchi, senior director of product management, Samsara. “We’re excited to partner with Stellantis and Free2move on this integrated solution that will unlock further insights for customers and allow them to make quicker, data-driven business decisions.”

SOURCE: Stellantis