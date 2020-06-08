Sales release for three further plug-in hybrid models in the Mercedes-Benz compact car family

CLA Coupé, CLA Shooting Brake and B-Class now available to order with EQ Power

Mercedes‑Benz Cars is continually increasing its range of plug-in hybrids under the EQ Power label. With the CLA 250 e Coupé (combined fuel consumption, weighted: 1.5-1.4 l /100 km; combined power consumption, weighted: 15.2 -14.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions, weighted: 35-31 g/km)1, CLA 250 e Shooting Brake (combined fuel consumption, weighted: 1.6-1.4 l /100 km; combined power consumption, weighted: 15.5 -14.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions, weighted: 37-33 g/km)[1] and B 250 e (combined fuel consumption, weighted: 1.6-1.4 l /100 km; combined power consumption, weighted: 15.4 -14.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions, weighted: 36-32 g/km)1, three further compact models with hybrid drive system are now available to order with immediate effect. The market launch will begin in the summer. The GLA with plug-in hybrid drive system will follow a few weeks later.

For the compact vehicles with EQ Power, (electric) driving pleasure and suitability for everyday use are paramount. This is illustrated by the models’ highlights:

Electric operating ranges of more than 70 km (NEDC)

Electric output 75 kW

System output 160 kW

System torque 450 Nm

Alternating-current (AC) charging system up to 7.4 kW

Direct-current (DC) charging system at max. 24 kW

Hardly any restrictions in the load compartment

The vehicles belonging to Mercedes-Benz’s compact car family feature transversely mounted engines. A compact hybrid traction head has been developed for the 8G-DCT dual clutch transmission which follows the same technical principles as the corresponding component on the vehicles with a longitudinally installed engine. It is a permanently excited synchronous machine as an internal rotor. The stator is permanently integrated in the traction head housing, while the low-loss wet clutch is incorporated in the motor’s rotor. On-demand stator and rotor cooling allow use of the electric motor’s peak and continuous output without any problems.

For the first time in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle, the combustion engine is started by the electric motor – the compact hybrids do not have a separate 12-volt starter.

High system output provides for plenty of driving enjoyment

The electric machine achieves 75 kW. Together with the 1.33-litre four-cylinder engine this produces a system output of 160 kW (218 hp) and a system torque of 450 Nm. Thanks to the EQ Power of the electric motor, these vehicles respond to the accelerator very rapidly and deliver impressive performance: the B 250 e for instance (combined fuel consumption, weighted: 1.6-1.4 l /100 km; combined power consumption, weighted: 15.4 -14.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions, weighted: 36-32 g/km) needs just 6.8 seconds for the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (see table for further data).

A lithium-ion high-voltage battery with a total capacity of approx. 15.6 kWh is used as an electric energy storage unit. The new compact models can be charged with alternating current or direct current. A corresponding vehicle socket is located in the right-hand side wall of the vehicles. This means that the compact plug-in hybrids can be charged at a 7.4 kW wallbox with alternating current (AC) within 1 h 45 minutes from 10-100 percent SoC (State of Charge). For direct-current (DC) charging at 24 kW, the battery can be charged from 10-80 percent SoC in around 25 minutes.

Clever packaging

An innovative exhaust system allows exceptionally clever packaging: to ensure only minimal reduction in boot capacity compared with the sister models with non-hybrid engines, the exhaust ends in a centrally positioned outlet under the vehicle floor, with the rear silencer housed in the transmission tunnel. Integrating the fuel tank into the axle installation space creates additional room beneath the rear seats for the high-voltage battery.

The compact vehicles are equipped with third-generation plug-in technology. Its functions include in particular the intelligent, route-based operating strategy, which incorporates factors such as navigation data, speed limits and route. The operating strategy takes into account the entire planned route and prioritises the electric driving mode for the most sensible route sections in each case.

One important comfort feature is the pre-entry climate control prior to starting a journey, which can also be activated conveniently by smartphone. The towing capacity of the compact hybrids is impressive at 1600 kg (braked).

Following the A-Class Compact Saloon and the A-Class Saloon, three further compact plug-in hybrid models are now lined-up for the start.

SOURCE: Daimler