Sale concluded: New owner and new name for BMTS

The sale to FountainVest Partners of Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems, the former joint venture between the Bosch Group and the MAHLE Group, has been successfully concluded as planned. All necessary antitrust and other approvals have been granted. The company will operate under the new name BMTS Technology going forward.

FountainVest Partners, a private equity investor based in Hong Kong, intends to capitalize on the successes of the past and develop BMTS Technology further. With the company’s technological expertise, its portfolio of well-known customers, and the continued favorable market growth forecasts for exhaust gas turbochargers, the ideal foundations are in place to position BMTS Technology sustainably in the global automotive supplier market.

FountainVest has the strategic and long-term interest and experience in investing in the automotive supplier industry internationally to continue the successful development of BMTS Technology. By taking on all the facilities as well as retaining the BMTS brand name and the German DNA of the company, continuity and recognition will be ensured under the new ownership structure

