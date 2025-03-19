Roundtrip EV partners with AmpUp for custom fleet electrification management solution

AmpUp and Roundtrip EV have joined forces to revolutionize depot-based fleet electrification, starting with the waste management industry

AmpUp, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Roundtrip EV Solutions Inc., a medium & heavy-duty electric vehicle solutions innovator. AmpUp will deliver a fleet management software solution and manage Roundtrip EV’s charging network, marking a significant advancement in depot-based fleet electrification, specifically within the waste management industry.‍

“Fleet operators transitioning to electric vehicles, especially in demanding sectors like waste management, require sophisticated yet intuitive tools to manage their operations,” said Tom Sun, co-founder and CEO of AmpUp. “In this industry, reliability is paramount – downtime is simply not an option. Charger outages can’t interrupt municipal and private fleets and refuse pickups; trucks must be ready to roll daily. Our partnership with Roundtrip EV demonstrates our commitment to delivering end-to-end solutions that address these unique complexities of fleet electrification.”‍

The AmpUp fleet management solution delivers a comprehensive suite of features engineered for maximum uptime and operational reliability:

Centralized Home Dashboard: Real-Time Fleet Readiness: A single view of all assets, routes, and maintenance needs enables proactive issue identification and ensures daily route readiness.

A single view of all assets, routes, and maintenance needs enables proactive issue identification and ensures daily route readiness. Intelligent Alert System: Proactive Downtime Prevention: Prioritized alerts for vehicle and charger issues enable rapid intervention and prevent service disruptions.

Prioritized alerts for vehicle and charger issues enable rapid intervention and prevent service disruptions. Advanced Fleet Vehicle Management: Optimized Vehicle Performance and Uptime: Detailed vehicle data, including real-time battery information and load management through vehicle battery communications, enables proactive maintenance and efficient charging strategies to maximize vehicle availability.

Detailed vehicle data, including real-time battery information and load management through vehicle battery communications, enables proactive maintenance and efficient charging strategies to maximize vehicle availability. Route Planning and Optimization: Ensuring Efficient Service: Optimized routes and robust logging ensure sufficient charge and prevent mid-route power loss.

Optimized routes and robust logging ensure sufficient charge and prevent mid-route power loss. Interactive Depot Live View: Streamlined Charging Turnaround: Real-time visualization of vehicle-charger pairings and one-click troubleshooting minimize charging delays.

Real-time visualization of vehicle-charger pairings and one-click troubleshooting minimize charging delays. GPS-Based Asset Tracking: Real-Time Operational Awareness: Precise location and status updates enable real-time adjustments and maintain schedule adherence.

Precise location and status updates enable real-time adjustments and maintain schedule adherence. Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Readiness: Future-Proofing Reliability: V2G capabilities offer potential cost savings and future backup power for enhanced operational resilience.

Roundtrip EV Solutions offers a one-stop shop for electrifying medium & heavy-duty truck fleets with an initial focus on waste collection fleets. It handles everything from designing the optimal configuration (trucks, chargers, software) to implementation (permits, infrastructure buildout) and ongoing management (maintenance, energy optimization, and software integration). Roundtrip EV will launch its first electrified fleet in the Summer of 2025.‍

“We chose AmpUp because they offer industry-leading reliability and provide more than just software – a complete operational solution that ensures maximum uptime for our mission-critical operations,” said Dan Friedberg, founder and CEO of Roundtrip EV. “This, coupled with their dedication to problem-solving and unprecedented service, gives us the control and real-time visibility we need to deliver reliable, sustainable, and efficient waste collection services to our municipal and private fleet partners across all medium and heavy-duty electric vehicle applications, setting a new standard for the industry.”

