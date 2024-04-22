Rolls-Royce reveals ‘Spirit of Expression’ bespoke commissions ahead of 2024 Beijing Motor Show debut

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is proud to unveil ‘Spirit of Expression’ – three magnificent Bespoke commissions of Ghost Extended, Phantom Extended and Spectre, the first-ever creations to emerge from the Private Office Shanghai, opened last year

“These unique motor cars have been designed and crafted for our clients in China, who see the world as their home and rightfully demand super-luxury products that reflect their personal tastes through finishes, materials and contemporary crafts. Each Spirit of Expression commission tells its own story, inspired by locations around the world that resonate with our clients in the region — from the beaches of Sicily to the sunset on Boracay Island. Our artisans have brought these concepts to life with exquisite Bespoke craftsmanship, including a unique celestial-inspired motif created using embroidery and stainless steel. These individual motor cars exemplify the power of our Private Office strategy. By placing Bespoke designers in super-luxury centres around the world, they are even better placed to translate regional preferences and codes of luxury into fabulously personal and emotionally resonant Rolls-Royce motor cars, creating ever-more value for our clients.”

Chris Brownridge, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is proud to unveil ‘Spirit of Expression’ – three magnificent Bespoke commissions of Ghost Extended, Phantom Extended and Spectre, the first-ever creations to emerge from the Private Office Shanghai, opened last year. These striking Bespoke creations will make their public debut at the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2024), commencing on Thursday 25 April.

The ‘Spirit of Expression’ commissions perfectly embody the tastes of the younger progressive Chinese clients – global trendsetters who commission super-luxury products on their own terms and in their own image.

Each exterior colourway captures a fleeting moment in time from a number of remarkable destinations around the world frequented by clients from the Greater China region. These range from the vivid bloom of the Lantana flower in South America to the stunning sands of Sicily’s Cala Luna beach and the expansive sunsets witnessed on Boracay Island in the Western Visayas in the Philippines. Inside each ‘Spirit of Expression’ motor car, a recurring celestial motif celebrates the night sky above these extraordinary locations and the inspirational power of the stars.

Each of these one-of-one commissions has been envisioned as part of a global creative collaboration between the marque’s designers in Goodwood and the Bespoke designer based permanently in the Rolls-Royce Private Office Shanghai. Through the growing Private Office network – currently operating in Goodwood, Dubai and Shanghai, with further international launches planned for 2024 – Rolls‑Royce is immersing its talented creatives in luxury hubs around the world. Here, they can engage with the clients on an even deeper level, thereby elevating the marque’s Bespoke offering and experience still further, whilst also bringing essential regional insights back to the global headquarters at Goodwood.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended ‘magnetism’

Representing a modern interpretation of Rolls‑Royce’s pinnacle model, the Phantom Extended ‘Magnetism’ commission reflects the magnetic ambiance of a beach bay under the night sky. The two-tone exterior coachwork is finished in Cala Luna Sand, inspired by the hue of the moonlit beach sands, and Kabira Blue, reminiscent of the profound intensity of the horizon when the vast sea meets the midnight sky. The exterior is completed with a double coachline hand-painted in Arctic White and Cala Luna Sand.

Inside, the celestial concept is brought into technicolour with a complex Starlight Headliner: 768 Galileo Blue and 576 White hand-placed ‘stars’ make up the motif, which becomes animated by a further eight ‘shooting stars’.

The rear waterfall is adorned with an intricate expression of the celestial motif inlaid in stainless steel. The motif also appears on the exquisite Gallery artwork, which is embroidered in Arctic White thread on a Navy Blue canvas using satin stitch technique. In total, the Gallery piece comprises 43,096 stitches, carefully placed to make the most of the interplay between light and shadow on the textured surface. The motif is also referenced on the passenger panel.

The front and rear reclining seats are trimmed in Blue Grey, Navy Blue and Arctic White leather with Arctic White contrast stitching, seat piping and headrest monograms. The door veneer is open-pore Obsidian Ayous – a contemporary, tactile finish that celebrates the wood’s natural grain.

Rolls-Royce Spectre ‘escapism’



The bold colourway of Spectre ‘Escapism’ recalls the tropics of South America, whence the inspiration for this motor car is drawn. The two-tone exterior is finished in celebratory Lantana Red, referencing the vivid red tones of the Lantana Flower, whose vibrant bloom is believed to bring good luck. The upper section and coachline are rendered in a more subdued Tempest Grey. The 23″ seven-spoke part-polished wheels have centres painted in Lantana Red, matching the surface above. The exterior coachwork treatment concludes with a softly illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.

Inside, the interior is presented in Selby Grey, Purple Silk and Sunset leathers. Sunset is also selected for the seat piping, contrast stitching and headrest monograms. Above, the Starlight Headliner features 960 fibre-optic ‘stars’ in the Sunset hue, completed with eight white ‘shooting stars’, formed with 192 fibre-optic lights. The Obsidian Ayous veneer extends to the spokes of the Purple Silk steering-wheel, which is complemented by purple instrument dials.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended ‘Expressionism’

Rolls-Royce Ghost provides the purest blank canvas for Bespoke personalisation. The expressive nature of Ghost is unleashed with the ‘Boracay Blue’ exterior colour of the ‘Expressionism’ commission, evoking the sunsets over Boracay Island. This vivid Bespoke colour captures unique hues witnessed during the transition from sunset to twilight, when the sky appears to become one with the Sulu Sea. This is accentuated with a single hand-painted Lime Green Coachline, subtly referencing Boracay Island’s rich, tropical flora and fauna. The exterior is resolved with part-polished 21-inch alloy wheels incorporating Orbit Grey centres and Lime Green pinstripes, shod in White pinstripe tyres.

Inside, the seats are trimmed with Black and Arctic White leather with Lime Green accents. The latter hue also appears in the seat and door piping, contrast stitching and headrest monograms.

The inner door pockets are embroidered with a celestial motif, rendered in Lime Green. To add texture and depth to this elegant expression of contemporary craft, the marque’s artisans used two different, contrasting stitching techniques. By carefully alternating the direction and angle of the stitch, the embroidery accentuates the curve of the pocket, creating a subtle three-dimensional effect. A total of 104,268 stitches are used across all four doors.

Above, the Starlight Headliner is presented in a vivid, abstract wave pattern, like silk in the wind, mimicking the embroidered pattern on the doors. The design is created with 520 Lime Green and 520 White ‘stars’ with eight White ‘shooting stars’ that follow the curvature of the design.

The ‘Spirit of Expression’ Bespoke commissions will be on public display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2024), which takes places in the capital’s China International Exhibition Centre (CIEC) from Thursday 25 April until Saturday 4 May 2024.

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce