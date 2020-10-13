Rolls-Royce Cullinan: a desert adventure awaits

Luxury conveyance is no longer confined to an urban environment. As Rolls-Royce clients the world-over seek to conquer the most challenging terrains and enjoy life’s most enriching experiences, they wish to pursue this unbounded access in ultimate luxury.

Enter Rolls-Royce Cullinan, taking the marque’s patrons to the edge of adventure in uncompromised luxury.

Cullinan is Rolls-Royce as it’s never been seen before. Effortless, everywhere, Cullinan takes the world in its stride and takes visionaries and explorers on the epic adventures they dare to undertake. Now, adventure awaits as “the Rolls-Royce of SUVs” embarks on an expedition completely off the beaten track and into the beauty and mystery of the Arabian desert.

A local patron of luxury took his Sapphire Black Cullinan and brought supreme liberty to life as he took the world-famous Rolls-Royce ‘Magic Carpet Ride’ off-road and onto the graceful and imposing dunes. Discovering new horizons on the golden sands, the outcrops and the steep sandy cliffs, Cullinan became a force of nature, and lead by the Spirit of Ecstasy, surfed over high and low terrains with absolute authority. Undulating smoothly and quietly, Cullinan floats across this unforgiving landscape, making the journey seamless and magical.

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce