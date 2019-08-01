RingGo launches in-app EV charging point search capability

RingGo, the UK’s number one parking app, is rolling out* its latest app updates which allow iPhone and Android users to search for electric vehicle (EV) charging points in a driver’s vicinity.

With the increase of consumer interest in electric vehicles, the new features allow drivers to view a map of over 5,500 EV charging points across the UK. Drivers will be able to find the closest charging point and, through RingGo’s navigation, be directed to the selected charging destination.

“This new addition to the RingGo app not only reflects the growth within the business, but also shows our plans to support and push towards a more liveable future,” said Peter O’Driscoll, UK Country Manager. “Finding charging points within the city can be seen as a hassle, but this new development will reassure both those that currently drive electric cars and those considering buying one, and is a positive step forward for our customer reach. Electric cars play a significant part in the future of transport and are a great way to make cities cleaner and healthier – we are glad RingGo can be a catalyst for this move towards electric mobility.”

The new offering gives users the opportunity to choose the correct type of charging point to suit their vehicle, with options such as 3-Pin CHAdeMo; Type 1; Type 2 (Mennekes); Type 2 (Combo); Type 2 (Tesla); Commando (2P+E, 3P+E).

With the BMW/Daimler NOW Group focusing on integrated mobility services worldwide, RingGo’s new feature aims to promote use of electric vehicles by eliminating the worry drivers may have when it comes to finding sufficient charging points out on the road.

The development is part of the Group’s commitment to providing cleaner, healthier, and more liveable towns and cities, as demonstrated through world leading, award winning services such as RingGo’s Carbon Metered Parking and Emissions Based Parking. The latter is currently operational in Westminster, Camden, Islington and City.

With RingGo’s 15 million UK registered motorists combining with the Group’s 70 million customers worldwide, many more developments are expected in this space, especially as the cashless parking (PARK NOW) and EV charging (CHARGE NOW) offerings are housed within the same BMW/Daimler NOW mobility directorate.

