Rheinmetall receives a double-digit million EUR order for rocker arm bushings from a global automobile manufacturer

Rheinmetall receives order from international vehicle manufacturer

The technology group Rheinmetall has received an important new order for engine components from a renowned, global automobile manufacturer. The components are rocker arm bushings for use in various heavy-duty engine variants. The contract value amounts to a low double-digit million euro amount.

Rheinmetall is a Tier 1 supplier for the customer. By 2030, several million components will be delivered to customers every year. With this order, the group is building on the existing successful collaboration with the customer. The decisive factor for the order was the high level of service orientation with which the group responded quickly and flexibly to the customer’s individual requirements. The special engine component of the rocker arm is used for precise and low-friction control of the engine’s intake and exhaust valves. This allows the cylinder filling and the resulting engine performance to be increased. This means the engine works more efficiently and consumption is reduced at the same time. The component is particularly suitable for use in heavy-duty applications with high and highest speeds.

Rheinmetall is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and partners in the development and production of system components for the basic engine. By winning the order, the group is once again demonstrating its expertise as a competent partner in global vehicle construction across all model variants, not only in the area of ​​modern vehicles that are purely electrically powered, but also in the area of ​​conventionally powered vehicles. Rheinmetall’s “last man standing” strategy, with which the group continues to exploit the existing business potential in the area of ​​combustion engines, has once again paid off by winning the tender. By winning the tender, the group not only managed to optimize the utilization of existing capacities, but also generated a significant share of the division’s total sales.

SOURCE: Rheinmetall