Return of the 10,000 free green miles offer from Mitsubishi Motors and Ovo Energy

Customers who purchase a new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV can now enjoy 10,000* miles of free, green, electric motoring provided by OVO Energy. The need for a more sustainable future still exists and with drastically reduced capacity on public transport for the foreseeable future, for example, there will be a greater requirement than ever for more eco-friendly vehicles, when driving is necessary.

By purchasing a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV via the Mitsubishi Buy Online portal, with a reduced deposit of just £99 and free home delivery (and trade-in collection) worth £100, customers are not only able to upgrade to a greener vehicle right away, they are also being offered 10,000 miles of electric motoring if they switch their domestic supply to OVO Energy’s EV Everywhere bundle*. The offer is available to retail and business customers who order and register a new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV between May 18 and September 30, 2020.

To ensure a consistent supply of free green electricity, customers will receive £20.40 each month into their OVO Energy account for the 24-month duration of the offer, encouraging customers to fully exploit the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV’s electric range of 28 miles (WLTP). In addition, customers can benefit from a Polar Plus membership as part of the OVO Energy EV Everywhere bundle, meaning they can enjoy hassle-free charging at one of 7,000 locations throughout the UK.

Travelling 10,000 miles in “Electric Vehicle mode” represents a 1,610 tonne reduction in tailpipe CO2 emissions compared to driving a car that produces 100g/km of CO2, while also reducing noise and pollution in urban areas and stop-go traffic, where combustion-engine vehicles are at their least efficient.

Rob Lindley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK said:

“Despite the restrictions, we are still able to prepare and deliver new vehicles safely to people’s homes for free, and we’re also able to provide new Outlander PHEV customers the option of driving 10,000 environmentally-responsible miles for free, thanks to our partnership with OVO Energy. One positive outcome of the crisis is the lower noise and air pollution, particularly in urban areas, giving us a taste for what the future could be like with more electrified vehicles on the road.”

Justin Cockerill, Managing Director of Smart Products, OVO Energy commented:

“We’re excited to collaborate with Mitsubishi Motors to offer OVO Energy customers the opportunity to earn rewards from smart charging their electric vehicle. Our EV Everywhere bundle helps customers have more control over their total energy usage, with a complete at-home and on-the-go energy solution, enabling zero-carbon driving.”

SOURCE: Mitsubishi