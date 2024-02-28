Resumption of production related to Toyota Industries diesel engine irregularities

Concerning the diesel engine irregularities by Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), we, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), deeply apologize to our customers who have been waiting for a long time and to all other stakeholders for the significant inconvenience and concern this has caused

Concerning the diesel engine irregularities by Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), we, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), deeply apologize to our customers who have been waiting for a long time and to all other stakeholders for the significant inconvenience and concern this has caused.

On February 27, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism announced that it would lift the shipment suspension of diesel engines manufactured by TICO.

Toyota had suspended the operation of some of its production lines due to certification irregularities of TICO diesel engines. However, in light of the announcement, Toyota has decided to resume production of Inabe Production line #1 and Gifu Auto Body Production line #1 on March 4 with engines from TICO. Production will thereby resume at all plants in Japan, and shipments to domestic destinations will resume.

Toyota will continue to provide support to TICO so that it can return to its roots and revitalize its engine business. In addition, as a Group-wide activity, we will once again review the situation to thoroughly ensure that safety and quality are the top priorities.

Vehicles to resume production

Production line TICO models equipped with affected engines Other Inabe Plant Production line #1 HIACE, ACE, GRANACE Alphard, Vellfire Gifu Auto Body Production line #1 HIACE, ACE Ambulance

* LAND CRUISER 300 (manufactured at Yoshiwara Plant) production for overseas has already resumed. This time, domestic delivery has also resumed.

Shipment of the Hilux (manufactured at Toyota Motor Thailand) will resume on March 4.

SOURCE: Toyota