Restart of production at Audi in Ingolstadt

Production at Audi’s main plant in Ingolstadt has started up again today on a single assembly line. Due to the corona crisis, production was shut down in a controlled manner in mid-March. The picture shows a section of the assembly line including a separating plastic sheet for safety, where the employees are producing the Audi A3 and Q2 models, initially in single-shift operation. Upstream processes such as press shop, body shop and paint shop gradually started already at the beginning of the week. Approximately 1,500 employees are back at work this week to restart car production in Ingolstadt.

SOURCE: Audi