Reservations open for new zero-emissions Peugeot e-Traveller

PEUGEOT has opened reservations for the new, full electric, e-Traveller, and has confirmed new specifications and features for the rest of the Traveller range. The new e-Traveller will arrive in UK showrooms in 2021, with the Traveller on sale now.

The new e-Traveller features a 50kWh battery and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor with 260Nm of torque. Under WLTP testing the new e-Traveller has a range of up to 143-miles (WLTP) from a single charge, with the battery guaranteed by an eight-year, 100,000 mile warranty. Three driving modes – ECO, NORMAL and POWER – allow drivers to optimise the range or performance from the battery to suit their journey.

Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, an 80% charge will take just 30 minutes, all customers receive a free six-month subscription to POLAR, with a network of 7,000 public charging points.

The new e-Traveller is available in two body lengths, Standard and Long, and its modular configuration can accommodate up to eight passengers in comfort with a boot capacity of up to 1,500 litres. With removable second and third row seats, the e-Traveller has a maximum loadspace of up to 4,900 litres.

With no compromise in capability, the new e-Traveller offers businesses and private users a full electric, zero-emissions solution. Customers can reserve a vehicle with a single, fully-refundable deposit of £250.

The Traveller and new e-Traveller are available in Active and Allure trim levels, with both trim ranges updated for 2021.

Active models feature 17-inch wheels, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control and Twin Sliding Rear Doors as standard. Inside, a seven-inch capacitive colour touchscreen integrates the Mirror Screen® function enabling compatible Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto smartphone applications. All versions offer excellent modularity and flexibility with the second and third row seats fully adjustable and removable.

Allure trim adds Front and Rear Parking Sensors with a 180-degree rear camera, PEUGEOT Open and Go keyless entry and start, Xenon headlights, electric Sliding doors, PEUGEOT Connected 3D Navigation and a Head Up Display.

Prices for the Traveller start at £37,430 for Standard length Active models.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, commented: “The new e-Traveller joins our growing line-up of electric vehicles. With no compromise in capability, it’s the perfect solution for fleet, business and private users looking to cut their emissions and vehicle tax. By 2023 we will offer an electrified variant across our entire model line-up.”

SOURCE: Peugeot