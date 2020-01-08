Renesas Electronics simplifies power supply design for automotive surround view camera systems

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the ISL78083, a highly integrated power management IC (PMIC) that simplifies power supply design for use in multiple HD camera modules, reducing development cycles, bill of materials (BOM) cost and supply chain risks. The automotive camera PMIC accepts direct-from-battery (36-42V) or power-over-coax (15-18V) supply sources and supports output currents up to 750mA per output. This power level offers ample headroom for existing image sensors up to 7-megapixel and future sensors with even higher resolution.

“The innovative ISL78083 PMIC expands Renesas’ support for automotive surround view camera systems beyond the image processing capabilities of the R-Car SoC and into the design of the HD satellite cameras,” said Niall Lyne, Senior Director, Automotive Business Unit at Renesas. “Cameras designed with the ISL78083 are smaller and can be conveniently mounted in vehicle locations that provide the desired surround view camera angles without negatively impacting style or aerodynamics.”

The feature-rich 4-channel ISL78083 automotive camera PMIC includes a primary high-voltage synchronous buck regulator, two secondary low-voltage synchronous buck regulators, and a low-dropout (LDO) voltage regulator. With integrated feedback and integrated compensation, all that is left to complete the high efficiency power supply is the output inductor and capacitors. The ISL78083 minimizes BOM cost, requiring 7-10 less external components compared to competing solutions. The ISL78083 also features four overvoltage (OV) and four undervoltage (UV) monitors, three power-good indicators and a reset output/fault indicator. A second reference is supplied for the OV/UV monitors.

Key Features of ISL78083 Automotive Camera PMIC

Input voltage of 4V to 42V supports power-over-coax or direct from a 12V battery power source

Three buck regulators provide programmable output ranges from 1V to 5.05V, and the LDO supports 2.8V to 3.4V

2.2MHz switching frequency avoids AM band interference and shrinks the required output capacitance and inductance

An optional spread spectrum feature addresses EMC/EMI interference challenges

Wettable flank package improves reliability of solder connections and enables optical inspection of solder joints for lower cost manufacturing

AEC-Q100 Grade-1 qualified for ambient operation from -40°C to +125°C, and junction temperature from -40°C to +150°C

