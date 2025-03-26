Renault Trucks unveils The Good City, the 100% decarbonised town

What if the zero-emission city already existed?

Renault Trucks presents The Good City, an interactive town that reflects the increasing electrification of transport. This online platform immerses users in an urban ecosystem where all transport operations are carried out using 100% electric vehicles. Through video reports filmed at professional sites, The Good City provides a tangible illustration of electric mobility in daily operations and how it meets the needs of transport operators.

Beyond demonstrating the operational reality of electromobility, these real-world experiences offer a glimpse into the city of tomorrow – where the widespread adoption of battery-electric technology, while ensuring the essential supply of goods and waste collection, will promote better coexistence between vehicles and city dwellers.

Renault Trucks launches The Good City, an innovative online platform open to all. Designed as a fully interactive city, it offers intuitive navigation with two levels of exploration:

Industry segments : urban construction, regional distribution, waste collection, craftsmanship, road maintenance & green spaces, and urban logistics.

: urban construction, regional distribution, waste collection, craftsmanship, road maintenance & green spaces, and urban logistics. Use cases: for each segment, video reports showcase how Renault Trucks electric vehicles are integrated into the daily operations of transporters, artisans, and local authorities – whether they involve heavy-duty trucks from 16 to 50 tonnes, light commercial vehicles, or cargo bikes.

New use cases will be added regularly to enrich the platform.

The Good City: a quieter, more sustainable city within reach

Noise reduction, improved air quality, easier access to city centres, better working conditions for drivers, and enhanced quality of life for residents: the benefits of electromobility extend beyond the transport sector alone.

By linking these different aspects, The Good City envisions an environment where living and working conditions are greatly improved – a quieter, more sustainable city: a desirable and tangible future made possible through electric mobility.

The Good City in numbers

0 carbone

6 segments

29 use cases

2,200 Renault Trucks electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles (≥16t) in operation.

45,000,000 Renault Trucks electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles (≥16t) in operation.

44,000 t of CO 2 saved (equivalent to the annual emissions of a 5,000 inhabitants town).

SOURCE: Renault Trucks