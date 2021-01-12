Renault Trucks UK & Ireland commits to net-zero status by 2030

Renault Trucks UK & Ireland has announced plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) status by 2030, unveiling details of its Sustainability Initiative today. The commitment is driven by a nationwide transformation programme across the market company’s operations and dealer network in the UK and Ireland.

Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director, Renault Trucks UK & Ireland, says: “We recognise the global challenges of climate change and as a business we have a responsibility to act. The commitment of our Warwick headquarters and our dealer network to achieve net-zero by 2030 underlines the importance we place on playing our part in creating a more sustainable future.

“I am very grateful and honoured that all our private distributors agreed to start this journey with the manufacturer. Together, the extended Renault Trucks family will significantly reduce our carbon footprint in many areas of our direct control and value chain across the UK and Ireland.”

Carlos Rodrigues continues: “As a manufacturer, our fully electric Z.E. range provides zero tail-pipe emission solutions to customers now, but we are also conscious that we have our own challenges at home and we take this seriously, for our own credibility and integrity. In line with our parent company Volvo Group’s sustainability framework, we include sustainability in every decision we make here in the UK & Ireland.

“Our sustainability initiative in the UK and Ireland is forward-thinking; delivering this change will take bold thinking, innovation and collaboration with our private dealer network. While some of these changes are happening already, with the COVID-19 pandemic hastening the shift to home working and reduced travel, some changes will require longer term transition and investment. We are determined to decarbonise our operations and make a difference. We will be sharing the steps we are taking along this journey to reduce our carbon footprint gradually, starting in 2021.”

Working with sustainability and environmental consultancy, Avieco, Renault Trucks UK & Ireland set out to understand, manage and improve its environmental and social impacts to create a strategy with ambitious, credible and achievable targets. The Sustainability Initiative mainly focuses on the GHG Protocol’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 categories, which include all direct and owned indirect emissions from the activities of the organisation.

A breakdown of 2019 emissions data shows that across all Renault Trucks UK & Ireland operations, 44% emissions were from travel, 52% energy and 4% other (waste, paper and water). As well as encouraging energy saving behaviours, implementing a zero waste strategy and other environmental innovations, over the coming decade the Renault Trucks network has also outlined its ambition to switch to 100% fossil free energy.

The GHG Protocol’s Scope 3 category covers indirect emissions that are linked to, but not owned by, the company. Renault Trucks UK & Ireland has identified those areas which are directly under its control and will act upon those where it can, whilst other will be managed as part of the wider Volvo Group’s approach. For example, in France, home to Renault Trucks’ vehicle manufacturing operations, all sites have been supplied with 100% renewable electricity since January 2019, reducing CO2 emissions. Additionally, all Renault Trucks vehicles are assembled in factories that have been ISO 14001 certified since 2001. Renault Trucks also asks its suppliers and partners to be ISO 14001 certified or to engage in a continuous improvement process.

Renault Trucks UK & Ireland’s announcement follows the UK Government’s ‘Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution’ which accelerates the ban on new petrol and diesel passenger car and van sales after 2030 and take forward the nation’s legal requirement to deliver net-zero by 2050, 20 years after Renault Trucks UK’s target.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks