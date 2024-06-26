Renault recognised as the most creative French brand

After winning eight Lions at the 2023 event, Renault won a total of eleven Cannes Lions this year

Renault is the world’s best-selling French vehicle manufacturer, and a brand whose creative talents are recognised well beyond its borders.

On 21 June, Renault received eleven awards at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival for four campaigns: Cars to Work, Plug Inn for business, R5VOLUTION IS A FRENCH THING and TimeFighters.

These accolades are the latest in the list of 80 prestigious international awards received by the brand since the beginning of the year.

A record number of awards that underline the efforts made by the brand over the past four years to bring Renault back into the spotlight and strengthen its brand image through the Renaulution plan.

Eleven awards at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival

Over the past four years, our marketing teams and partner agencies have been working hard to modernise the image of the Renault brand, products and services around the world. This work has now been recognised and is bringing results.

After winning eight Lions at the 2023 event, Renault won a total of eleven Cannes Lions this year (two Grand Prix, two Gold, four Silver, three Bronze). This exceptional result makes Renault the most multi-awarded brand in the automotive industry, with four creative campaigns of high perceived value:

Cars to work , a campaign to help people in mobility deserts get back into the workplace, won two Grand Prix in the categories “creative commerce/customer acquisition & retention” and “sustainable development goals/decent work & economic growth”, along with two gold and two silver awards

, a campaign to help people in mobility deserts get back into the workplace, won two Grand Prix in the categories “creative commerce/customer acquisition & retention” and “sustainable development goals/decent work & economic growth”, along with two gold and two silver awards Renault Plug Inn for business , a peer-to-peer app for a community charging service , won a silver award in the “creative business transformation/ experience transformation” category and a bronze in the “outdoor/ market disruption” category

, a peer-to-peer app for a community charging service won a silver award in the “creative business transformation/ experience transformation” category and a bronze in the “outdoor/ market disruption” category Renault 5 E-Tech electric with the campaign R5VOLUTION IS A FRENCH THING won two bronze awards in the industry craft categories of “production design/ art direction” and “achievement in production”

won two bronze awards in the industry craft categories of “production design/ art direction” and “achievement in production” TimeFighters, a documentary by the Naudet brothers on Renault’s approach to safety, won a silver in the “brand experience & activation / market disruption” category

Publicis Conseil, the brand’s historic agency, was named Agency of the Year at this 71st Cannes Lions Festival.

Renault, France’s most creative automotive brand

Demonstrating the full range of its creativity, Renault claimed more than 80 awards in the first half of 2024 and 94 over the whole of 2023. The brand’s communication campaigns are unique, designed to build the image of the brand, as well as its new products and services.

D&AD LONDON UK: 10 awards for the Plug Inn, Human First and Roland Garros campaigns

The One Show NYC USA: 12 awards with the Plug Inn, Human First, Roland Garros and Clio Awards campaigns

NYC USA: 20 awards for the Plug Inn, Human First and Roland Garros campaigns

“I am immensely proud of the awards won by the brand at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival, which for me is the most challenging international competition in the field of advertising. These exceptional results reflect the passion and commitment of the brand’s employees, as well as the partners who are closely involved from day to day in designing and producing these communication campaigns, including Publicis Conseil, Publicis Sapient, Startrec, OMD and Lonsdale..” Arnaud Belloni, Chief Marketing Officer Renault brand

SOURCE: Renault