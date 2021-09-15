Renault opens orders for the new Trafic

Renault is opening orders for its New Renault Trafic on September 15th. European sales will start in late 2021

With New Trafic, for which orders open on September 15th, Renault is further strengthening the assets of its medium van, which is perfectly suited to the needs and expectations of craftsmen and fleets. Born in 1980, the Renault Trafic is a bestseller that has won over 2.2 million customers in 50 countries.

Featuring a new front end, New Trafic has also undergone a major overhaul of its interior, offering customer comfort and perceived quality comparable to that of a passenger car, in a more functional and practical cabin. The extended range of new Euro 6d-Full engines provides more power and torque. New driving assistants (ADAS) make it safer and more fluid to use.

Robust and dynamic

The New Trafic features a completely new front face, further reinforcing its DNA as an elegant and dynamic van. The more horizontal hood and vertical grille give it a robust and expressive style, highlighted by full LED headlights and a redesigned bumper. In terms of body colour, among the eight available, Renault has chosen Cumulus Blue for the launch. A new radio antenna, new 17-inch wheels and more elegant wheel covers make their arrival.

A completely redesigned interior

The new dashboard, highlighted by a horizontal line that stretches into the door panels, gives a greater sense of space on board. The design also revisits the instrument panel, the door panels, the gearshift knob, and adds chrome inserts. All of this results in a significant increase in perceived quality.

On board comfort and intelligence for the customer

The New Trafic offers electrically folding mirrors, comfortable upholstery and new door panels with wider armrests. By folding down the backrest on the middle seat, the cabin turns into a mobile office, with enough space for a laptop and an A4-size swivel stand to easily hold any working documents. The folding backrest of the central seat can also be used for a comfortable lunch break out of the weather. In terms of storage, the cabin is full of smart solutions to make life easier for the customer, including the new EASY LIFE drawer, for a total of 88 litres – 54 of which are located under the passenger bench seat – making it best in class.

More on-board technology

The Renault EASY LINK multimedia system with integrated navigation makes its appearance on board. Compatible with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, it offers an 8-inch touchscreen display and comes with a 15W induction smartphone charger for uninterrupted connectivity all day long. The instrument panel incorporates a 4.2-inch colour cluster. There are also three USB slots on board.

10 new ADAS

In terms of driver assistance, the New Trafic embarks a broad selection of ADAS for greater peace of mind while driving and easier parking. Ten new ADAS are now available, including adaptive cruise control, cruise control/speed limiter with braking function, automatic high/how beam, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, active emergency braking, traffic sign recognition with overspeed alert, unstable trajectory alert, front, rear and side parking sensors, and rear parking camera.

Powerful and efficient engines

New Trafic has expanded and improved its engine range to meet every need, offering four Blue dCi engines ranging from 110 to 170 horsepower. The 2.0L engine is more powerful with an increase in power from 5 to 10 hp – depending on the version – and more torque. All engines meet the Euro 6d-Full standard, are equipped with Stop & Start and are coupled with a manual gearbox. The Blue dCi 150 and 170 versions are also available with an EDC dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

A convenient, smart, and safe loading area

In the L2 (extended) version, the trap in the bulkhead allows New Trafic to offer the best load length in the segment with 4.15m. Using the zoning mode of the key or hands-free card, the driver can choose to lock/unlock the cabin and/or the loading area. For easier deliveries or tool retrieval, the optional enhanced LED interior lighting delivers 500 lumens, five times more than a standard halogen lamp.

Endless modular and customizable solutions

With 275 available versions, the New Trafic can be modulated and customised as desired thanks to a wide range of options, accessories, tailor-made adaptations and wide selection of conversion possibilities.

As a van, the New Trafic is available in 2 lengths and 2 heights. It offers a cargo volume of 5.8 to 8.9 m3, a large selection of different crew cabs, glazing, bulkheads, doors, etc.

As a platform cab, it can be adapted to all sorts of end uses such as large boxes, refrigerated cells, food truck or tipper.

Made in France for the world

Since 2014, the Renault plant in Sandouville, Normandy (France) has been the only factory to make the 3rd generation of Trafic for all its markets around the world. In 2021, the plant celebrates its 57th anniversary, with more than 8 million vehicles produced, including over 800,000 Trafic.

Sales of the New Trafic will start in late 2021 for Europe.

SOURCE: Renault Group