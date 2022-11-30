Renault Mégane E-Tech 100% electric now available via highly flexible, new subscription service

New service offers an innovative and convenient way of driving the award-winning All-New Renault Mégane E-Tech 100% Electric via a simple monthly subscription

The All-New Renault Mégane E-Tech 100% Electric is now available via an innovative new subscription service, offering customers the chance to get behind the wheel of the fully-electric award-winner with a simple, monthly payment all-inclusive of servicing, insurance, road tax, breakdown cover and even congestion charges, from as little as £599*.

Managed by Bipi, Renault Group’s recently-acquired subscription arm that already boasts more than 160,000 customers, the service offers a highly flexible and convenient alternative to traditional ownership and leasing models. It is designed to make it as straightforward as possible for customers to not only experience the All-New Renault Mégane E-Tech 100% Electric, but also make the transition from a conventional petrol or diesel car to an electric vehicle.

Each subscription is tailored precisely to the needs of the individual customer, and provides complete control over the length of the term – anything from 3 to 24 months – and the annual mileage.

In return for a single monthly payment, the customer is free to enjoy their Renault Mégane E-Tech 100% Electric with the peace of mind that servicing, insurance, road tax, breakdown cover, and even congestion charges are all taken care of. No down-payment is required, just a fully-refundable security deposit, equal to one monthly payment.

The service comes with a 750 mile monthly allowance as standard and additional drivers can be added on. The subscription can be cancelled by the customer at any time*.

Starting a subscription takes place entirely online and requires only a few minutes. After choosing their new car and tailoring the subscription, the online journey guides the customer through creating an account, uploading their driver’s licence, and digitally signing the subscription contract. After paying a one-off delivery fee of £99.50, their All-New Renault Mégane E-Tech 100% Electric will be delivered direct to their door.

Guillaume Sicard, Country Head UK & Managing Director Renault Brand UK, commented: “Many drivers have not only expressed an interest in switching to an electric car, but also in changing how they may choose to own such a vehicle. Traditional ownership methods will always have a place but, in line with how we now pay for many goods and services, there’s a very significant increase in those who would consider a car on a subscription basis. Our new all-encompassing subscription service means we have the perfect answer, providing consumers with an exceptionally flexible and convenient way to own and enjoy a highly usable multi award-winning electric vehicle.”

Victor Baumert, Chief Marketing Officer, Mobilize Financial Services said: “We’re very proud to launch our ‘Renault’ Subscription offer, which is all-inclusive of servicing, insurance, road tax, breakdown cover and congestion charges, developed in collaboration with Bipi, Renault UK and Mobilize Financial Services UK to meet the expectations of our customers looking for a new solution to mobility.

You can now order your car 100% online, from the comfort of your home and delivered to your door within a few days. Enjoy a pure driving sensation for one monthly term (incl. Insurance, Servicing, Breakdown cover, Road tax, Congestion charge).”

The All-New Renault Mégane E-Tech 100% Electric is the first of a new generation of electric vehicles built on the advanced CMF-EV platform, styled within the brand’s ‘sensual tech’ design language and the first model to wear the new ‘Nouvel’R’ logo.

With an electric driving range of up to 280 miles (WLTP), the All-New Mégane E-Tech features a class-leading digital experience with a 12.3-inch dashboard display, 9-inch multimedia display, and Android Automotive OS with integrated Google services featuring from the Techno trim.

SOURCE: Renault