Renault 4 E-Tech electric orders open for R-Pass customers – with three years’ free servicing when purchased via Mobilize Financial Services

Renault 4 E-Tech electric available to order from today for R-Pass customers

Renault 4 E-Tech electric is now available to order for R Pass customers, who can enjoy priority access ahead of the wider public on 15th July. As an added benefit, R Pass retail customers who place their order between 1st–14th July and finance their vehicle through Mobilize Financial Services will also receive three years’ free servicing.

All retail customers, whether R Pass or general public, can take advantage of a range of competitive PCP finance offers, including 0% and 5.9% APR options.

Available in three trim levels – evolution, techno, and iconic – priced from £26,995 OTR, the Renault 4 E-Tech electric continues the original Renault 4’s sense of go-anywhere practicality, with its increased ground clearance, suspension optimised for a smoother, more comfortable ride and a generous 420-litre boot for everyday versatility.

The offers include 48-month 5.9% APR representative PCP deals with a deposit contribution of up to £500 depending on trim level(1).

Alternatively, a two-year 0% APR representative PCP deal is available across the range, meaning that customers can drive away in a Renault 4 E-Tech electric evolution – with its 18-inch ‘Sixties’ black diamond cut alloy wheels and 10-inch OpenR Link multimedia system with wireless smartphone connectivity – for only £210 per month(2) over a 24-month period with a minimum 30% deposit.

Lastly, there is also the option of 5.9% APR representative, 48-month PCP offers with matching deposit and monthly payments (3)(4).

The Renault 4 E-Tech electric is a modern reinvention of the iconic original, with impressive interior space thanks to its extended wheelbase, a generous boot with up to 420 litres of cargo space (1,405 litres with the rear seats folded), and several unique styling nods to its historic predecessor

Renault’s award-winning OpenR Link system is standard across the range, with wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® connectivity, accessed via a 10.1-inch central touchscreen. Techno and iconic models go further with Google services built-in, including integrated Google Maps with charging-optimised route planning, making living with an electric car seamless, and a variety of apps from the Google Play store.

A generous 52 kWh battery powers the 150hp electric motor, providing a driving range of up to 247 miles. Equipped with a 100 kW DC charger, the battery can be replenished from 15 to 80% in just 30 minutes, or an 11 kW AC 0-100% charge in 4 hours 51 minutes.

Six body colours are available from launch, including an exclusive new shade – Hauts-de-France Green – that pays tribute to the Île-de-France Blue of the 1960s (availability of colours varies by trim). All models in the range come equipped with 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels as standard.

SOURCE: Renault