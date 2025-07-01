Björn Nykvist awarded the Håkan Frisinger Prize for Excellence in Transportation Research

The Volvo Research and Educational Foundations (VREF) has awarded doctor Björn Nykvist, Senior Research Fellow and Team Leader in Energy and Industrial Transitions at the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), the Håkan Frisinger Prize for Excellence in Transportation Research for 2025

The Volvo Research and Educational Foundations (VREF) has awarded doctor Björn Nykvist, Senior Research Fellow and Team Leader in Energy and Industrial Transitions at the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), the Håkan Frisinger Prize for Excellence in Transportation Research for 2025. The prize includes an individual award of SEK 300,000 and a period as a guest researcher at Lund University with a grant of 500,000 SEK.

The Håkan Frisinger Prize is awarded annually to a prominent transport researcher active at a Nordic university or research institute. The award aims to promote and support research and development in transportation that benefits industry, academia, and society at large.

Björn Nykvist is now awarded for his significant and interdisciplinary contributions to understanding the electrification of the transport sector, particularly the crucial role of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in climate policy and energy system transformation. With two decades of experience spanning over engineering physics, psychology, environmental sciences, and social sciences, his work consistently bridges diverse disciplines to address complex socio-technical systems and policy design.

VREF is further also underlining Björn Nykvist’s influence with his early and seminal research on battery cost trajectories, notably a 2015 paper in Nature Climate Change that significantly shaped global perspectives on BEV viability due to rapidly falling battery costs. His research has since deepened into real-world adoption and system impacts of BEVs, including the feasibility of heavy-duty electric trucks, with early assessments conducted in collaboration with the Swedish forest industry.

”Björn Nykvist embodies the spirit of the Håkan Frisinger Prize,” says VREF Director Henrik Nolmark. “His ability to connect rigorous scientific inquiry with direct policy relevance, particularly in the vital area of transport electrification, is of great importance for a sustainable urban future.”

During his upcoming VREF Visiting Researcher Programme at Lund University’s Division of Environmental and Energy Systems Studies, Björn Nykvist will have opportunities to further bridge scientific and social science disciplines, contributing to the development of the next generation of researchers.

”This is a welcome and strong recognition of Björn Nykvist’s pivotal research and a great opportunity to deepen our collaboration on more sustainable and electrified transports.”, says Lars J Nilsson, Head of Department of Technology and Society, Lund University.

Beyond his academic publications, Björn Nykvist actively engages in public debate, translating research insights into accessible reports, policy briefs, and opinion pieces for broader societal impact.

”Research that bridges disciplines and aims to support evidence-based policymaking is more important than ever. I am very happy that VREF recognises this, and honoured to receive the Håkan Frisinger Prize,” says Björn Nykvist.

The Håkan Frisinger Award selection process involves a review by an appointed panel and the VREF Scientific Council, with the final decision made by the VREF Board.

SOURCE: Volvo Group