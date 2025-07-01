Zeekr Group announces June 2025 delivery update

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company"), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for June 2025

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (“Zeekr Group” or the “Company”), the world’s leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for June 2025.

In June, Zeekr Group delivered a total of 43,012 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands. Of this total, the Zeekr brand delivered 16,702 vehicles, while Lynk & Co accounted for 26,310 vehicles. This achievement was made possible by the trust and support of 1.99 million cumulative users. Year-to-date, Zeekr Group has delivered 244,877 vehicles, representing a 14.5% growth compared to the same period last year.

SOURCE: Zeekr Group