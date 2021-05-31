Renault launches Renault Easy Lease, a 100% digital long-term rental offer for private customers

In a context of changing purchasing behaviour from private customers - from physical to digital, from ownership to use - Renault is launching Renault Easy Lease, a 100% online long-term rental offer for private customers

In a context of changing purchasing behaviour from private customers – from physical to digital, from ownership to use – Renault is launching Renault Easy Lease, a 100% online long-term rental offer for private customers.

Following trials in several countries, Italy is the first country to inaugurate this offer: a 100% digital, simplified journey for quick and easy long-term rental from the Renault sales website. This new rental offer, built with the Renault dealer network and available exclusively to private customers, will be gradually rolled out across Europe.

With this initiative, our aim is to complete the range of journeys we offer our customers with a 100% digital journey, built with RCI Bank and Services and our dealer network, which remains at the heart of our retail strategy. The dealer network is indeed key. It is an essential human contact point to reassure the customer and guarantee the best experience at the delivery stage. This omnichannel strategy – digital + network – has also been accelerated by the Covid-19 context and successive periods of confinement. With Renault Easy Lease, the Renault brand has acquired a major asset in a context of changing consumer purchasing habits. Fabrice Cambolive, SVP, Renault Brand, Sales & Ops

From the comfort of their sofa, customers can configure their vehicle from the range and trim levels on offer, choose the colour, the duration of their long-term lease and the related mileage. They then identify themselves, share the information required to apply for operational leasing and finally sign their contract online. The operational leasing is provided by RCI Bank and Services, without any interruption to the online process. All this in a minimum of clicks.

The operational lease offer is designed to give the customer as much peace of mind as possible: they include, third party liability, a guarantee and vehicle maintenance as well as breakdown assistance for a worry-free rental.

The vehicle is delivered via the Renault network and dealership of the customer’s choice.

Finally, Italy will offer two vehicles (Clio and Captur) at the start of the Renault Easy Lease platform, before extending the range to other vehicles and engines (LPG, electrified and electric vehicles).

SOURCE: Renault Group