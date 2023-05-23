Renault Group and Valeo sign a partnership in Software Defined Vehicle development

Renault Group and Valeo are extending their collaboration on the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV)

Renault Group and Valeo today announced a partnership to develop the electrical and electronic architecture of the Group’s next generation vehicles. The Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture will enable vehicles to remain always up to date throughout their life cycle and capable of integrating new functionalities without hardware modifications.

As part of the partnership, Valeo will supply key electrical and electronic components1 for the SDV, including the High-Performance Computer (HPC). Valeo engineers will work close to the Renault Group sites in Guyancourt, Toulouse and Sophia-Antipolis and will also work with the Renault Software Factory teams on software development. Valeo will also provide on-board application software, such as parking assistance.

This new partnership will help to reduce development times and costs for the electrical and electronic architecture while focusing on high performance, compatibility, and safety.

In addition to the agreements signed with Google for the OS, the Cloud and the Digital Twin and with Qualcomm for the Digital Chassis and the System-on-Chip, this collaboration with Valeo will enable Renault Group to strengthen its control of the Software Defined Vehicle value chain.

Marc Vrecko, President, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems Business Group of Valeo: “This joint development reinforces the long-standing partnership between Valeo and Renault Group. With this very important contract, Valeo is proud to collaborate with Renault Group to prepare the future of the Software Defined Vehicle. This strategic partnership demonstrates a strong commitment to work together to push the boundaries of automotive technology to improve the driving experience and safety of users”.

François Provost, Renault Group Chief Purchasing, Partnerships, and Public Affairs Officer: “The arrival of Valeo in our tech ecosystem is an important step towards the co-construction of our Software Defined Vehicle (SDV). This new partnership brings together the skills, expertise, and innovation of our two French companies to offer vehicles that are technologically advanced and competitive in terms of cost and development time. Renault Group, and its future entity Ampere dedicated to electric vehicles and software, continues to strengthen its position in the value chain of tomorrow, to become the next generation automotive company.“

1 Valeo will supply: HPC (High-Performance Computer), the core control of vehicle driving strategies and driver assistance systems (ADAS); zone controllers, which provide more efficient power management and substantial reduction in wiring harness; electrical distribution modules; ADAS components: ultrasonic sensors, driving and parking cameras.

SOURCE: Renault Group