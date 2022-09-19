Renault electrifies IAA Transportation Motorshow at Hannover

Renault heads to Hannover to present the full extent of its expertise in all-electric vans

Renault is delighted to take part in the return of the Hanover IAA Transportation show, four years after the previous edition was held.

The Renault stand will showcase the full extent of its expertise in all-electric vans.

The brand created the segment 10 years ago with the commercial launch of the all-electric Renault Kangoo in 2011, winning International Van of the Year the same year, a feat no other van had ever achieved.

The Renault Master, 2nd most-sold van with more than 3 million units taking to the roads since 1980, has also featured an all-electric model for more than five years, maintaining the brand’s position as market leader for electric vans since the beginning.

Today, Renault unveils the Trafic Van E-Tech Electric, first electric model of the best-selling Renault Trafic Van.

As for the other electric vans in the range, no comprises have been made compared to its ICE sibling, boasting the same level of features, diversity, and customisation to suit customer needs.

The Renault Trafic Van E-Tech Electric has all the same qualities that are behind the success of its predecessor, with more than 2.2 million units sold in more than 50 countries worldwide since 1980. It is Europe’s 3rd most-sold light utility vehicle (Van1 segment).

True to its DNA, it an ideal van for professional owners thanks to its large load capacity, modularity, and a wide range of versions to choose from.

It now comes with new safety features, a modern multimedia system, and a bigger and better range of engines.

The Trafic Van E-TECH Electric still boasts storage options with best-in-class length, modularity, and customisation for a van:

It is either 5.08m or 5.48m long and 1.967m or 2.498m high

Its storage volume (in van mode) ranges from 5.8m 3 to 8.9m 3

to 8.9m It is available as a cab-floor model

The load length can extend up to 4.15m (on the extended L2 version featuring the ‘long-load’ trapdoor located in the bulkhead)

It comes with a 90kW motor with a 750kg towing capacity and can carry up to 1.1 tonne

The 52kWh battery has a range of 240km 1 WLTP

WLTP To recharge the battery, New Trafic Van E-Tech Electric offers the choice between 3 types of chargers: A single-phase 7kW AC charger, suitable for all types of domestic charging A 22kW AC charger for rapid charging at public charging stations An optional 50kW DC charger for fast charging on motorways



Last year, Renault unveiled a model directly inspired by the Trafic, the Hippie Caviar Hotel, as a response to the growing desire to escape into the great outdoors, seeking the best of both worlds with idyllic landscapes and the comfort and amenities of a 5-star hotel.

Today, Renault lifts the curtain on Act II of its leisure-vehicle strategy with the Hippie Caviar Motel show car.

Built off the New Kangoo L2 E-Tech Electric, the converted can is a safe-haven on wheels, flexible and dynamic for adventurers and sports enthusiasts looking for excitement and wide-open spaces.

Designed to serve as a base camp that is readily moved from one destination to another thanks to its 285km1 range, the Hippie Caviar Motel takes only 30 minutes to recuperate 170km1 of battery power, ready for more adventures. The 90kW (120HP) motor runs off a 45kWh battery that can plug into 80kW DC outlets.

A range of ingenious storage solutions provide plenty of room for sports gear both inside and outside the vehicle.

Fold down the back seat into a bed and enjoy the night sky through the large panoramic roof. While the roof rails are perfect for transporting skis.

The all-electric show car is perfectly in line with Renault’s strategy to reduce CO2 emissions over a vehicle’s entire life cycle, as evidenced through the use of recycled and recyclable materials, such as the cork and recycled tyres for the shelves and flooring.

1 – Figures pending certification

