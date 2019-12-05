Renault all-new Captur: 5 star Euro NCAP rating

All-New Captur has passed the Euro NCAP safety test with 5 stars, with the latest generation, proving its qualities in terms of safety and wide range of driving aids.

Based on the new modular platform of the CMF-B Alliance, All-New Captur joins the All-New Clio (also 5 stars) on the list of the safest vehicles. It benefits from an optimized body structure, revised seat structures and seat belt fasteners designed to provide optimal support for all occupants with pyrotechnic pre-tensions and force limiters.

New features on the All-New Captur include the option of a 360° camera and active emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection, which are both firsts in the Renault range. The highlight is the Highway & Traffic Jam Companion, which is rare in the small SUV class and provides significantly improved comfort and tranquility when driving. This advanced driver assistance system constitutes a first step towards autonomous vehicles.

ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) available on the All-New Captur fall into three categories: Driving, Parking and Safety. Together, they form the Renault EASY DRIVE system. Their settings are easy to adjust from the Renault EASY LINK multimedia system touchscreen.

A versatile SUV, All-New Captur offers the best safety in its segment. With its renewed design, improved technology features and all its innovations, New Renault Captur opens a new era in Groupe Renault’s product strategy and offers the best in safety for the market-leading urban SUV.

SOURCE: Renault