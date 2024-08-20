Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric is judged to be the ‘Best Car of the Year’ by industry experts and the public

Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric is awarded ‘Best Car of the Year – The New Car World Champion 2024/2025’ by the not-for-profit organisation Best Cars of the Year

The Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric has won a major industry award ahead of its official launch in early 2025, being named ‘Best Car of the Year – The New Car World Champion 2024/2025’.

As well as beating every other new car to the top title, the pure electric supermini was also awarded ‘Best Electric Car 2024/2025’ by the independent, not-for-profit organisation Best Cars of the Year in its annual New Car World Championships.

Comprising of industry-leading car designers, engineers and executives together with motorsport icons and automotive media professionals, the Best Cars of the Year international judging panel first awarded the Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric the ‘Best Electric Car 2024/2025’ accolade at a special ceremony on the opening day of the recent British Motor Show.

From the time of the ceremony until the show’s closure at 5pm on August 18th, members of the public were invited to choose from a trio of finalists that were shortlisted for the ultimate award of ‘Best Car of the Year – The New Car World Champion 2024/2025’. Once the public had their say, including via the official www.bestcarsoftheyear.com website, and the judging panel had cast their own votes, it was the Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric that came out on top.

Best Car of the Year judges Shiro Nakamura (Japan, ex-Nissan design chief), Ray Massey (UK, motoring journalist for the Daily Mail), Tim Shaw (star of TV’s Car S.O.S), Paul Swift (multiple world record-breaking driver) and Mike Rutherford (Best COTY founder and judging panel member) were particularly impressed with the Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric.

Car design legend, Shiro Nakamura said: “Although the all-new Renault 5 is obviously designed as a homage to the original version, it is beyond retro design and expresses modernity as an electric vehicle in regards to proportion, surface details and colour, material and finish – especially for its interior.”

Award-winning journalist, Ray Massey added: “Renault really is on a revitalised roll and the new Renault 5 – about to hit the road and UK showrooms – is leading that latter-day French revolution. It has put rocket-boosters under a 21st century retro revival of a much-loved classic. It’s a fun and clever car that’s within achievable real-world reach of many motorists. It always draws a crowd and creates a buzz wherever it goes on show. Put simply, it makes people smile. And we need much more of that today.”

The Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric proved to be the star of the Best Car of the Year stand and one of the main attractions at the British Motor Show, with thousands of visitors enjoying an early look at what it has to offer.

Guillaume Sicard, Managing Director Renault UK, said: “Since the original concept was revealed, interest in the all-electric Renault 5 has been incredible. We strive to produce cars that support sustainable mobility yet are also emotive, and this award confirms that this is a winning formula in every sense. Particularly rewarding is that the Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric has beaten every other new car to the most prestigious award and that the result has been determined from both industry experts and the public.”

The Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric, faithful to the 2021 concept car, references the style of the original model yet is also the epitome of modernity with its all-electric AmpR small car platform, agile handling and innovative, new technology. With a driving range of up to 248 miles on a single charge (pending WLTP certification), the Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric is planned to arrive in the UK in Q1 2025. Customers eager to be among the first behind the wheel can purchase an R-Pass, for £150, which allows them to place their order 10 days before the general public.

SOURCE: Renault