Regarding COVID-19 infection at Nissan headquarters

An employee working at Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s global headquarters in Yokohama tested positive on April 4 for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The employee started to show symptoms of COVID-19 on March 23. The employee took the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on April 3 and was diagnosed as positive on the evening of April 4. The employee in question has not been at work for 17 days, since March 20.

During this period, employees working at Nissan’s offices in Kanagawa and Tokyo prefectures were requested to work from home, except for business-essential work that must be done on-site. There have been no other suspected cases of COVID-19 at Nissan’s headquarters, and the public health center has determined that no other individuals at the headquarters had close contact with the employee. Nissan will continue to align with the public health center in its response to the pandemic.

Nissan sincerely apologizes for any anxiety or concern caused to the local community and our stakeholders.

In line with instructions from the public health center and medical institutions, the employee is currently quarantined and recuperating at home, and will be hospitalized once preparations are complete.

Nissan prioritizes the safety and health of our stakeholders, including our employees and their families, and has internal guidelines to prevent the infection and spread of coronavirus. Measures include daily health checks to detect employees who could be infected. All employees are instructed to wash their hands frequently and to cover their mouths with their sleeve when coughing.

Nissan recommends that employees do telework or stagger commuting times to avoid crowds if coming to the office. Large group meetings, attending or hosting events, and non-essential overseas travel are banned.

Furthermore, on March 27, Nissan introduced as a general principle that employees at its offices in Kanagawa and Tokyo prefectures must work from home, except those working at production facilities, in accordance with a request from Kanagawa Prefecture.

We will continue to prioritize the safety and health of our stakeholders, including our employees and their families, and to cooperate with related parties to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

SOURCE: Nissan