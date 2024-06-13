Redesigned Lincoln Nautilus lands highest IIHS accolade

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, a midsize luxury SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

To qualify for the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests and an acceptable or good rating in the updated moderate overlap front test, which now emphasizes back seat safety.

In addition, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation is required, and all trims must come with acceptable- or good-rated headlights.

Redesigned for 2024, the Nautilus satisfies all those requirements. All trims come with good-rated headlights and a standard front crash prevention system that earns a good rating in the pedestrian test.

It also earns stellar scores across the board in the updated moderate overlap test, which distinguishes TOP SAFETY PICK+ winners from recipients of the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award. In that test, the SUV’s structure held up well and measurements taken from both the driver and rear-passenger dummies showed no heightened risk of injury. During the crash, both the shoulder and lap belt remained in their ideal positions to control the motion of the rear dummy without creating excessive belt forces that would make injuries more likely.

SOURCE: IIHS