Raise the roof! First Mini Cooper Convertible rolls off the Mini Plant Oxford production line

MINI Cooper Convertible production returns to MINI Plant Oxford

Today MINI Plant Oxford celebrates the start of production of the MINI Cooper Convertible for the first time since 2015. The model joins the MINI Cooper 3-Door and MINI Cooper 5-Door, making MINI Plant Oxford the home of the MINI Cooper family.

Announced last month, the fourth generation MINI Cooper Convertible includes a completely new interior and exterior design, as well as a state-of-the-art digital experience.

“We are thrilled about the start of production of the MINI Convertible, which is now being produced again at the Oxford plant, the home of MINI. Unique in its class, the MINI Convertible offers unparalleled, brand-typical driving fun, combined with boundless freedom and great emotions: The iconic design combined with modern technology and connectivity makes this vehicle an unmatched open-air experience for our customers,” says Stefan Richmann, Head of MINI.

Three UK BMW Group manufacturing sites contribute to the MINI Cooper Convertible. BMW Group Plant Swindon produces the body pressings and sub-assemblies while the latest four-cylinder petrol engines are built at BMW Group Plant Hams Hall in North Warwickshire. Finally, these parts come together at MINI Plant Oxford where body shell production, paint and final assembly take place.

Following the relaunch of the MINI brand in 2001, the first MINI Convertible was unveiled in 2004 and has remained an icon of the MINI family ever since.

With 160,000 vehicles built at MINI Plant Oxford from 2004 to 2008, the first-generation MINI Convertible was known for its retro styling and iconic chrome roll-over arches behind the rear seats. The second generation, unveiled in 2009 with 165,000 built at MINI Plant Oxford until 2015, kept the iconic drop-down hinged boot but gained the evolved styling of the Cooper from that era.

Production of the model was briefly moved to VDL Nedcar for the third generation, making room for the MINI Clubman at MINI Plant Oxford. Over 150,000 Convertible models were produced at Nedcar until production stopped in 2023, before production returned to MINI Plant Oxford.

MINI Plant Oxford celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2023, the same year the Plant produced over 20% of all UK manufactured cars. As one of the oldest automotive plants in the world, MINI Plant Oxford has been in continuous production since 1913.

SOURCE: BMW Group