Qorix welcomes Qualcomm as a strategic shareholder to strengthen its position in the middleware market for software-defined vehicles

Qorix, provider of modular and integrated middleware solutions for the automotive industry, announced that Qualcomm Ventures LLC has joined KPIT Technologies Ltd. and ZF as a strategic minority shareholder. This cooperation further strengthens Qorix’s position as a leading provider of middleware solutions that accelerate the transition to Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV).

The addition of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., through its investment group, Qualcomm Ventures, as a shareholder enhances Qorix’s ability to drive innovation, scalability, and performance in automotive software platforms. Leveraging the combined strengths of KPIT’s software expertise, ZF’s deep automotive systems knowledge and Qualcomm Technologies’ leading-edge automotive platforms, Qorix is well positioned to drive innovation, scalability, and performance in automotive software platforms.

Strengthening Qorix as an independent, global middleware partner

Since its founding, Qorix has been open to new partnerships to build a robust ecosystem for mobility middleware solutions. With Qualcomm Technologies now part of the shareholder structure, Qorix expands its global reach and technological capabilities while continuing to operate as an independent middleware provider.

This investment further solidifies Qorix’s role as a key enabler for automotive OEMs and tier-1 suppliers seeking to manage increasing software complexity and accelerate development cycles. The collaboration remains non-exclusive, and Qorix remains open to additional partners, reinforcing its vision of providing a globally scalable middleware platform.

A shared vision for the future of automotive middleware

As part of the technology collaboration, Qorix’s middleware will be pre-integrated into Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ platforms, including the Snapdragon Ride™ Platform and Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform. Both solutions will be available separately.

Executive Statements

Kishor Patil, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Qorix, commented: “From the beginning, we have envisioned Qorix as a technology-driven company accelerating the transition to software-defined vehicles. Qualcomm’s investment further validates this vision and strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class middleware solutions. With Qualcomm’s strong position in automotive hardware and its high-performance computing platforms, our middleware can now scale more efficiently – opening up new opportunities with leading OEMs.”

Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager, Automotive, Industrial and Cloud, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said: “Qorix has established itself as a key innovator in the software-defined vehicle landscape. By joining forces, we aim to unlock new opportunities for future-proof, interoperable and high-performance vehicle architectures. Our collaboration will drive the next generation of automotive software solutions and set new industry benchmarks.”

