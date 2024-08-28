Prototypes of the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed in the final stages of testing

Highly exclusive roadster on development testing in camouflage

Mercedes-AMG is commencing the final phase in the development of the highly exclusive PureSpeed sports car, which celebrated its world premiere as a concept vehicle in Monaco in May 2024. Prototypes of the limited-run model are currently undergoing test drives. It starts on a variety of different roads in northern Italy before heading south to the high-speed test track in Nardò. The radical design, a completely open, two‑seater performance car with neither roof nor windscreen, is a homage to racing and must prove itself on this test programme over a total of more than 3,000 kilometres.

During these drives, the development team is focusing on a broad spectrum of tasks – necessary for testing the high quality of the two‑seater under real‑life driving conditions. These ensure the functionality and interaction of all systems and components. Likewise, the spectacular body concept is being evaluated in wide-ranging situations for adherence to exacting quality standards. On top of that, experts are carrying out fine-tuning under extremely dynamic handling and at high speeds on the test track. Total vehicle testing on public roads is undertaken in cooperation with project partner Pininfarina, renowned experts in small‑volume specialist projects.

One of the two-seater’s highlights is the HALO system, which replaces the conventional A‑pillar. This element is derived directly from the pinnacle of motorsport. It protects the occupants in the event of an accident. As in Formula 1TM, the aerodynamically optimised safety system in the Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed consists of a curved bar fixed to the vehicle body. Two helmets, which are also aerodynamically optimised, provide additional protection and were designed and produced exclusively for the Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed.

The small production run is limited to 250 and reserved for just a few enthusiasts and collectors. Inspired by legendary racing cars, the combination of inimitable racing aesthetics and exceptionally dynamic performance makes the Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed a unique driving machine for connoisseurs. It is the first model in the new ultra-limited Mercedes‑Benz Mythos series.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz