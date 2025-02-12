project44 extends partnership with Here Technologies to power supply chain visibility

Here Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced an extension of its partnership with project44, the leader in high velocity supply chain visibility to license Here location services as a Preferred Supplier across project44’s platform

To help manage the constraints of multimodal transportation, project44 will leverage Here Location Services, including Here Truck Routing and Search, to deliver valuable location intelligence. Here Truck Routing offers traffic-aware routing that considers all physical and legal restrictions including hazardous goods, truck speed profiles, U-Turn avoidance, adjusted road hierarchy to avoid smaller roads, and more.

project44 provides a platform that connects, automates, and optimizes the world’s most complex logistics operations. With the largest and most connected logistics network in the industry, project44 delivers real-time visibility into over 1 billion shipments annually for more than 1,000 companies, including some of the world’s top brands. Operating across 185 countries, project44 enables shippers, logistics service providers, and carriers to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the customer experience. Through its High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, Movement, project44 empowers businesses to overcome visibility gaps and supply chain friction, helping them achieve seamless end-to-end shipment transparency.

“At project44, we’re dedicated to providing our customers with unparalleled visibility and real-time intelligence across the global supply chain. Our partnership with Here Technologies has been instrumental in enhancing our platform’s capabilities,” said Aron Kestenbaum Senior Vice President, Product at project44. “We’re excited to continue this collaboration, pushing the boundaries of innovation and bringing even greater value to our customers.”

By integrating Here Search and Geocoding to Movement, specifically for Over the Road (OTR) operations, supply chain professionals gain enhanced insights from across the shipment lifecycle helping save time, resources and cost.

“We are thrilled to extend this partnership, which brings together project44’s High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform with Here’s robust Location Services to create end-to-end supply chain visibility,” said Stuart Ryan, SVP and General Manager of the Americas at Here Technologies. “Now more than ever, supply chain leaders recognize the value of shipment visibility – and how leveraging best-in-class location technology further optimizes end-to-end workflows and the overall customer experience. We look forward to continuing to work with project44 to bring more capabilities to their platform – and to help project44 and their customers best achieve their business goals through harnessing location technology.”

