Production for the local market starts in the Moscow region: Opening of Mercedes-Benz Cars passenger car plant in Russia

Mercedes-Benz Cars is starting production for the local market in the new passenger car plant Moscovia with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan. SUV models will follow the E-Class. Mercedes-Benz Cars is investing more than 250 million euros in the plant in the Moscow region. Over 1,000 employees will work in production and administration. The Moscovia plant is characterized by a flexible and green production and will use modern industry 4.0 technologies.

“The Mercedes-Benz plant Moscovia is another component of our strategy of producing where our customers are. And both partners benefit from this: Russia and Mercedes-Benz,” said Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

At the opening Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Peter Altmaier, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Industry and Trade Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov, Andrej Vorobjov, Governor of the Moscow region, as well as Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain, Jan Madeja, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz RUS AO and Axel Bense CEO Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing RUS, participated.

Investments of more than 250 million euros

In 2017 Mercedes-Benz Cars laid the foundation stone for the new plant, which has been constructed over a period of less than two years, in the Moscow region. It is located around 40 kilometres northwest of the Russian capital Moscow in the Esipovo industrial estate across an area of 85 hectares. The production company Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing RUS (MBMR) has responsibility for the new passenger car production in Russia and was created specifically for this purpose. The plant is part of the global production network with more than 30 locations worldwide.

“Our investments in the new Mercedes-Benz plant in Russia are an important switch for our global production network to become even more flexible and to produce close to the market. In our new plant we’ll use the most modern technologies, too, and produce in Mercedes-Benz top quality”, said Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain.

SOURCE: Daimler