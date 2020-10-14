Prins nominated for the Global Innovation Award at Global Technology Conference 2020

Prins Autogassystemen BV, is finalist at the Global Technology Conference (GTC) 2020 that will be held during e-LPG Week from 2-6 November 2020 online and organized by the World LPG Association (WLPGA). E-LPG Week is a fully virtual event which allows for everyone from everywhere to connect with the LPG industry online. Prins is selected out of many participants to present and explain its innovation to a worldwide audience; The VSI-3 DI LPG system. This LPG system is unique and futureproof, offering a universal solution for a wide variety of vehicles of the latest automotive technology, complying with global emission standards.

The prestigious WLPGA Global Innovation Award will be given to the most outstanding paper. Additional Awards will also be given to subject category winners.

The Prins VSI-3 DI LPG system offers a universal solution for a wide variety of vehicles of the latest automotive technology, complying with the latest global emission standards like Euro 6D WLTP and certifications like R115/EPA. The system is of high quality, extremely efficient (petrol use <5%), higher performing, providing a smooth driving experience, just like a normal petrol car. By driving on LPG (Autogas) one saves fuel costs, sometimes hundreds of Euro per year, and saves the environment by lowering CO2 (21%) and particles emissions (up to 95%). The system is available now, worldwide, at the official Prins installers. Prins speaking session

Date: Wednesday, 4th November 2020

Speaker: Angelique Berden, Marketing and Communications Director

Session Time: 15:10 – 16:10 (CET)

Session Title: GTC Part 2: Technology Driving Growth

Abstract Title: Beyond the Latest Engineering

SOURCE: Prins