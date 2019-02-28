Prins expands LPG & CNG delivery program for modern petrol engines!

The list of available Direct Injection LPG/CNG systems is growing fast. Prins is front runner in the market with this many applications, offering direct injection LPG/CNG systems based on both vapour technology as well as on liquid (LPG) technology. Prins has learned from extensive experience what system works best for what engine.

New model applications are done regularly. Of course we will keep you posted through our website and social media channels.

The complete list of available systems and solutions are here for you to download.

