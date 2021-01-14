Preventing blackouts with intelligence: Audi e-tron is ready for grid-optimized charging

When several electric cars are charging at the same time, the street will go dark – that is one gloomy vision of the future that skeptics of electric mobility are painting. As part of a small-scale test, Audi has found a clear answer to this problem: Intelligent and grid-optimized charging relieves the grid and can help to increase the acceptance of electric mobility further. The Audi e-tron models and the charging system connect are already prepared and ready.