Premiere of new Mazda CX-70 crossover SUV

The two-row mid-size SUV offers a hybrid-only powertrain lineup and bolsters Mazda’s North American product lineup

Mazda Motor Corporation (“Mazda”) announced that Mazda North American Operations, which oversees operations in North America, unveiled the Mazda CX-70, the company’s newest crossover SUV, on January 30 (Pacific Standard Time).

The CX-70 is the third model*1 in Mazda’s Large Product Group. This two-row crossover SUV was developed for the strategic North American*2 market. In addition to its superior environmental and safety performance balanced with the joy of driving culminating from Mazda’s signature human-centric philosophy, the CX-70’s design and features complement customers’ active lifestyles. The CX-70 is set to roll out this spring in the United States and Canada.*3

The CX-70’s launch is Mazda’s foray into the two-row mid-size SUV segment.*4 Not only does this model enhance Mazda’s SUV lineup*5 which enjoys robust demand, but it also shores up the company’s business and brand in North America. All the CX-70 models come with a hybrid powertrain: the plug-in hybrid system and M Hybrid Boost (48V mild hybrid system) technology are available, dovetailing with Mazda’s efforts to accelerate electrification in the region in a manner that appropriately meets market needs.

The concept underlying the CX-70 is “Passion Pursuer.” This model offers a roomy and practical cargo space with a sporty design tailored to the preferences of outgoing and active customers who enjoy pursuing their interests and passions.

The design expresses the vitality inherent in Mazda’s KODO or “Soul of Motion” design concept. The exterior features dynamic front and rear bumpers, newly designed 21-inch aluminum wheels,*6 and distinctive black components. A burgundy*7 base, creating both brilliance and depth, underscores the interior that is an expression of the active lifestyle.

The CX-70 features a power remote fold function. One push switch of the rear hatch, folds down the second row of seats for additional cargo space, creating a flat floor which extends to the rear hatch. There are also three underfloor storage compartments for personal items and other gear. This personalized space is an enhancement, enabling customers to easily organize their active lifestyle.

The CX-70 features Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) Unresponsive Driver Support,*8 Mazda’s latest safety technology. When activated, CTS Unresponsive Driver Support alerts the driver incrementally whenever the system detects the driver’s eyes are closed or distracted and also when the driver’s hands are off the steering wheel. If the driver does not respond, the system slows down and stops the vehicle, attempting to avoid an accident or mitigate any damage should an accident occur. The Mazda Co-Pilot Concept, Mazda’s proprietary advanced human-centric driver support technology, contributes to building a society where everyone feels safe to move about freely thanks to technology that proactively enhances our well-being.

Two powertrain configurations are offered: the e-SKYACTIV G3.3 which integrates M Hybrid Boost into a 3.3L inline six-cylinder turbo-charged gasoline engine and the e-SKYACIV PHEV which is a plug-in hybrid system combining a 2.5L inline four-cylinder gasoline engine and electric motor.*9 In combination with a new rear wheel drive architecture, Mazda seeks to balance outstanding environmental performance with the pleasure of driving at will.

The CX-70 also features a Trailer Hitch View*10 with a viewfinder that guides the driver when hitching up a trailer. This model also has a 5,000-pound towing capacity,*11 1,500W power output,*12 and other features complementing customers’ active lifestyles. The CX-70 is not just for driving. It also offers enhancements that will partner with you as you journey through life.

Mazda will continue to pursue the ‘Joy of Driving’ under its core Human Centric value and aim to deliver the ‘Joy of Living’ by creating moving experiences in customers’ daily lives.

*1: The first vehicle released was the Mazda CX-60 (available markets: Europe, Japan, etc.) and the second the Mazda CX-90 (available markets: North America, etc.). The fourth planned release is the Mazda CX-80 (available markets: Europe, Japan, etc.).

*2: United States and Canada.

*3: Mazda is planning to offer the CX-70 in Mexico and Australia at a later date.

*4: Segment classifications are based on Mazda standards.

*5: Currently, the SUV lineup available in the United States includes the Mazda CX-90, Mazda CX-50, Mazda CX-5, and Mazda CX- 30.

*6: 19-inch aluminum wheels are also available. Aluminum wheel configurations vary according to market and vehicle grade.

*7: Other interior colors available are black, greige, and tan. Interior colors vary according to market and vehicle grade.

*8: CTS configurations vary according to marketing grade. The system has limitations, and its effectiveness varies depending on a range of conditions. Even when the system is activated, it is unable to completely prevent collisions and lane deviations. The driver has a duty to operate the vehicle safely and all responsibility lies with the driver even when the CTS Unresponsive Driver Support is activated. Do not rely completely on the system and always remember to drive safely.

*9: Powertrain lineup available in the United States. The powertrain lineup varies by market.

*10: To use of the Trailer Hitch View requires the installation of a Mazda genuine trailer hitch. Trailer Hitch View configurations vary according to market and vehicle grade.

*11: Towing capacity varies according to market and vehicle grade.

*12: Feature is only available on the plug-in hybrid model.

SOURCE: Mazda