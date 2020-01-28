Position paper: Evaluation of the end-of-life vehicles directive

The European Union’s End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) Directive has significantly improved the way in which motor vehicles are recycled and disposed of. Since its implementation almost two decades ago it has been contributing to achieving circular economy goals, in line with the objectives of the European Commission’s recent communication on the European Green Deal.

Indeed, the European ELV recycling process is one of the most advanced and effective systems for the recycling of complex consumer products around the world.

As this ACEA position paper makes clear, any amendments or changes proposed by the Commission as part of the review of the ELV Directive should aim to support and strengthen the existing system, and not create new legal obligations nor disrupt the smooth functioning of the current scheme. This review should also be used as an opportunity to ensure that overlapping regulations are brought within the scope of the ELV framework.

SOURCE: ACEA