Porsche presents third E-Hybrid variant of the Cayenne

Porsche is expanding its hybrid range for the new Cayenne further

Porsche is expanding its hybrid range for the new Cayenne further. As the third plug-in model of the luxury SUV series that was comprehensively revised recently, the new Cayenne S E-Hybrid impresses with its finely balanced driving dynamics, comfort and efficiency.

The new Cayenne S E-Hybrid is the third electrified engine variant within the model series and is positioned between the Cayenne E-Hybrid and the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. Focusing on a fine balance between everyday usability and performance, the S E-Hybrid available in SUV and SUV Coupé body variants is a well-suited addition to the powertrain range. The hybrid technology of the new Cayenne, comprehensively revised earlier this year, also provides this model variant with a further improved electric range and short charging times due to its intelligent energy management.

In the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, a revised three-litre V6 turbo engine with 260 kW/353 PS (Cayenne S E-Hybrid: Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 1.7 – 1.4 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 39 – 31 g/km, Electric power consumption* combined (WLTP) 31.7 – 29.1 kWh/100 km, Electric range* combined (WLTP) 71 – 78 km, Electric range* in town (WLTP) 79 – 90 km) is paired with a 130 kW (176 PS) electric motor. Together they achieve a system output of 382 kW (519 PS) and a maximum system torque of 750 Nm. The high output potential is reflected in the driving performance. The Cayenne S E-Hybrid accelerates from 0 to 100 in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 263 km/h.

Air suspension with 2-chamber, 2-valve technology for a maximum range

In the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, the standard adaptive air suspension contributes to the combination of increased performance and greater driving comfort. Its innovative 2-chamber, 2-valve technology enables a particularly wide spectrum of spring rates that range from extremely comfortable to high performance, dynamic behaviour. At the same time, the new S E-Hybrid models benefit from the optimisation of the hybrid system of the current Cayenne generation. A purely electric range (EAER City) of up to 90 kilometres enables most of the day-to-day, local driving to be emission-free. Porsche makes this range possible with a battery capacity of 25.9 kWh. The new on-board AC charger fully charges the Cayenne S E-Hybrid in less than two and a half hours at a suitable power source with a charging capacity of up to 11 kW.

Visually, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid also integrates seamlessly within the existing model range. It has the 20-inch Cayenne S wheels as standard and is equipped with an exhaust system with two twin tailpipes in brushed stainless steel. As an SUV, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid has the Silver exterior package, and as a Coupé the Black exterior package. For night-time driving, safety and comfort are supported by the standard matrix LED headlights. The new, innovative HD matrix LED headlights are available as optional extra.

The standard features the driver can look forward to in the interior include the eight-way seats, the Sport Chrono package including a mode switch for selecting the driving programme, pedal pads in stainless steel, as well as the Diamar interior package painted in Silvershade. The driver also benefits from additional functions in the My Porsche app, including new functions in Apple CarPlay®. Porsche is the first car manufacturer to enable easier access to car functions within CarPlay®. In the new Cayenne S E-Hybrid, added comfort is provided by the new optional passenger screen that includes in-car video functions, as well as the new air quality system offering which is designed to filter out particles and hazardous substances. The new Cayenne S E-Hybrid models can be ordered immediately. Deliveries will commence in November 2023.

SOURCE: Porsche