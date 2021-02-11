Porsche presents the new member of the 911 GT family

The first GT model based on the latest generation of the Porsche 911 (992) is all set to launch. A great deal of importance was attached to the transfer of technology from motorsport to the road during its development. The result: significantly improved performance on the circuit and in everyday life.

The new GT sports car celebrates its world premiere on 16 February 2021 at 15:00 CET online in the Porsche News TV web format – featuring, among others, Vice President Product Lines Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President GT Cars Andreas Preuninger and Porsche brand ambassadors Walter Röhrl and Jörg Bergmeister. You can watch live, in German and English, at newstv.porsche.com

SOURCE: Porsche