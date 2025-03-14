Porsche placed first in 2025 J.D. Power Customer Service Index Study

As well as being ranked as the number one automotive brand, Porsche also earned the top spots in the premium, SUV and car segments

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) and its network of more than 200 dealers earned the number one ranking overall in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Customer Service Index Study (CSI) released Thursday. Porsche also earned the top spot in the premium car categories for the second year in a row along with winning Premium Overall and Premium SUV this year. In addition, Porsche has ranked in the top three for CSI for eight consecutive years.

“Many years of hard work and a relentless commitment to putting our customers first has gone into this achievement,” says Timo Resch, President, and CEO of Porsche Cars North America.“We are truly grateful to our customers for bestowing this honor on our network of individually owned and operated Porsche Centers throughout the United States. Such exceptional results are a testament to our unwavering focus, strategic investment and cooperative spirit.”

The CSI study focused on customer satisfaction with maintenance or repair work service among owners and lessees for 2021 – 2024 model year vehicles and included more than 55,000 industry-wide respondents. Porsche outscored the competition in each of the CSI Voice of the Customer categories by wide margins: Service Advisor, Service Facility, Service Initiation, Service Quality, and Vehicle Pick-Up.

SOURCE: Porsche