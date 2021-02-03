Porsche: Personalised recommendations using artificial intelligence

Intelligent support in real time: Porsche is equipping its Car Configurator with a new advisory function that draws on artificial intelligence.

A new function has been added to the Porsche Car Configurator, to offer individuals specially tailored suggestions as to how they might configure their vehicle. ‘Recommendation Engine’ uses artificial intelligence to determine unique and suitable options from billions of possible combinations – all within a fraction of a second.

The new tool is based on several million data points from the Car Configurator. To implement it, more than 270 machine learning models were trained for specific markets and derivatives. Known as neural networks, they use algorithms to find patterns in the data, making it possible to predict options to provide the greatest possible benefit for each individual customer, based on their own choices. Tests have shown the recommendations are more than 90 per cent accurate and, because the Recommendation Engine is self-optimising based on new data, the rate will improve further over time.

“By using artificial intelligence in the Porsche Car Configurator, we’re making the configuration process easier for our customers,” says Axel Berger, Project Manager in the Advanced Analytics and Smart Data department at Porsche. “We’re using this technology to create a truly personalised online experience where we display relevant equipment options. No two users will receive the same recommendations.” Porsche has taken particular care to ensure data protection and anonymity, so users’ privacy remains protected at all times.

The tool is currently available to customers in six sales markets: Germany, China, the US, Great Britain, Switzerland and Taiwan; and others will follow. Users can access the virtual consultation via the Recommendation Engine by clicking on a light bulb icon at the bottom of the page. As part of its digitalisation strategy, Porsche is using AI in a way that is clearly geared towards customer benefit, pursuing the goal of inspiring customers by extending its unique product and brand experience to the online sphere.

SOURCE: Porsche