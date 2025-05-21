Dodge debuts all-new 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona sedan — World’s only four-door muscle car

Four-door Dodge Charger Daytona sedan joins two-door Charger Daytona coupe in 2026 model-year Charger Daytona lineup

Dodge is opening doors as it grows its muscle car family with the all-new, all-electric 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona sedan. The world’s only four-door muscle car will make its official first-drive debut today, May 21, 2025, at the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) Spring Rally in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, still the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, will be available in both four-door sedan and two-door coupe options for the 2026 model year, with virtually all content the same for both models.

“The beauty is in the simplicity,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “It’s a real testament to the Dodge design and engineering teams that apart from two additional doors, the Dodge Charger Daytona sedan embodies the same look and feel as the coupe, with the same widebody exterior, driver-centric interior, muscle car performance and standard all-wheel-drive capability, combined with four-door practicality. The 2026 Charger lineup is all about giving our customers the power to choose the muscle car that best fits their lifestyle, with even more choices to come later this year with gas-powered SIXPACK Charger models.”

Four-door and two-door Dodge Charger Daytona vehicles share a common roofline, liftgate, and front and rear fascia, creating a bold, sleek, coupe-like appearance for both trims. Four doors were purely integrated into the overall Charger design to allow the iconic Charger bodyside to further accentuate the bold and powerful presence of the new Charger, which has the widest body of any car in the industry.

Like the coupe, the “hidden hatch” spacious interior of the four-door Dodge Charger boasts best in-class rear cargo volume and best in-class passenger volume. The Charger features an award-winning driver-oriented cockpit, but also provides excellent second-row headroom and a rear hatch layout with a massive amount of cargo capacity — max rear cargo area is 38.5 cubic feet, 133% more cargo volume than the outgoing Charger.

Key content shared between the 2026 Charger Daytona Scat Pack four-door and two-door models includes:

Full suite of standard Drive Modes, including Sport, Track, Drag, Custom and more

Standard race options, including Drift/Donut Mode, Launch Control and race-prep options

World’s first patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust is standard and delivers a signature rumble, with sound intensity tied to higher performance, enhancing the immersive in-car feel

Patent-pending standard front R-Wing pass-through enhances the Charger Daytona’s aggressive profile while improving aerodynamic performance

Standard PowerShot delivers an incremental 40 horsepower for 10 seconds when activated through the steering wheel button and a punch of the throttle

Available with Track Package, massive 16-inch Brembo vented rotors and red six-piston front/four-piston rear fixed calipers increase swept area more than 30% from the outgoing SRT and is the largest brake package offered on a Dodge vehicle

Biggest tire package used on a Charger to date with 20-inch wheels and staggered Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 305/35ZR20XL front/325/35ZR20 rear tires, available with Track Package

Standard all-wheel drive delivers added traction/grip in all weather conditions

Standard mechanical limited slip differential provides torque to both rear wheels, delivering better grip and traction

Standard one pedal driving and regenerative braking with three levels of adjustment through paddle shifters

Driver-focused interior with standard 16-inch cluster screen and 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 radio, featuring wireless Android Audio and Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa capability, Performance Pages with EV Pages

Standard pistol grip shifter, nine-speaker Alpine audio with subwoofer, dual zone automatic temperature control, Keyless Go with push-button and remote start

Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking, active lane management system, active blind spot with lane management system, traffic sign information, drowsy driver detection, front/rear/side park warning, rear cross path detection, automatic high beams, rain-sensing wipers, active crash notification and SOS emergency connection

Maximum range of 241 miles with ability to recharge from a 20 to 80% charge status in just 24 minutes on a Level 3 charger

Standard Level 1/Level 2 combination power charging cord allows for charging on either a 120V or 240V charging outlets by switching the end connectors

Built on STLA Large multi-energy platform with capability for an all-electric 400-volt dual motor system or an all-wheel-drive internal combustion engine system

Dodge is also introducing new Fratzog dual stripes and gloss black painted hood options available for two- and four-door 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack models. The new matte black Fratzog dual stripes include red trim accents and a unique, repeating Fratzog logo pattern that fills the inside of each stripe. The new gloss black hood is hand-painted and masked to enhance the center lines of the hood, with paint application extending below the R-Wing, providing an attractive two-tone contrast set against the Charger’s exterior color.

In addition, every 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona, both four- and two-door models, will also include a day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official high-performance driving school of Dodge//SRT.

Four-door and two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack models are open for orders and will begin arriving at dealerships in the second half of 2025. Dodge Charger SIXPACK-powered models will launch in the second half of 2025.

Full Performance Unleashed, Track Package Now Optional

Horsepower is set free for the 2026 model year: all Charger Daytona models — both four-door and two-door — will be delivered from the factory with full horsepower unlocked. The 670-horspower, 627 lb.-ft. of torque Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack continues to deliver Hellcat Redeye levels of performance, reaching 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds.

The 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, still the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car with the ability to run the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds, now offers Track Package as a free-standing option for both the sedan and coupe, giving customers the ability to choose an entry price point to Dodge Scat Pack performance or load their vehicle with all the muscle car hardware. Track Package features on the 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack include:

Red Brembo six-piston fixed front and four-piston rear brakes

20-by-11-inch aluminum front wheels with 305/35R20 all-season tires and rear 20-by-11.5-inch aluminum wheels with 325/35R20 all-season tires

Gloss black rear spoiler

Dual valve adaptive damping suspension

High-backed fixed headrest leather and suede performance seats

Drive Experience Recorder (DxR), with user options for drag race and circuit race recording, synchronized logging of audio/video/vehicle data and more

Drives, Looks, Sounds and Feels Like a Dodge

Like its two-door stablemate, the all-new four-door Dodge Charger presents a distillation of muscle-car design through a modern muscular, widebody exterior. Additional common exterior content includes:

Black lower rear fascia is debossed with a Daytona text logo, as well as a Fratzonic text logo near the patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust

Distinctive white LED cross-car full-width front lighting and red “ring of fire” LED rear taillamps, with front and rear lights centered by a lit Fratzog logo — the new symbol of Dodge brand next-generation vehicles

Dodge logo is subtly laser-etched in the headlamps.

Charger Daytona Scat Pack fender badges

Wheel center caps feature the Fratzog logo, the new symbol of next-gen Dodge performance vehicles

The exterior’s award-winning design aesthetic carries over to the dynamic, driver-focused interior design of the all-new Dodge Charger, enhancing the modern feel through features including:

Free-standing, wide-format standard 16-inch cluster screen, with a 12.3-inch center display positioned in an angled center stack that provides a unique, sculpted interior with a modern technical feel

Linework and texture are evocative of the iconic 1968 Dodge Charger instrument panel

Available Attitude Adjustment interior lighting with 64 colors and intensity adjustability reacts to vehicle events, such as opening the door and pressing the ignition button

Available Attitude Adjustment lighting is expressed through a parametric texture that adds a sculptural feel to the interior, wrapping 270 degrees from the driver door to the instrument panel to the passenger door

Performance-oriented steering wheel is technical in feel, with a heated flat top/flat bottom design, and includes paddle shifters to manage regenerative braking and a PowerShot button

Four Doors, One-touch User Experience

The all-new Charger’s award-winning interior and user experience and infotainment system features more prominently than ever in creating the look, drive, sound and feel of the next-generation Dodge Charger. Impactful visuals align with the Dodge brand ethos:

One-button Press Experience allows the driver to instantly switch the Charger’s personality, with a simple push of a steering-wheel button changing the vehicle’s dynamics while the driver information in the cluster and HUD will also change to correspond with the chosen Drive Mode

Augmented head-up display (HUD) projects a large field of view with an improved virtual image distance

The 12.3-inch standard central touchscreen gives quick access to Uconnect 5 infotainment system, wireless CarPlay/Android Auto and Dodge Connected Services

In addition to Track Package, all vehicle packages available for the two-door coupe will also be available for the four-door Dodge Charger Daytona, including:

Plus Group features are available as a separate Charger Daytona Scat Pack Plus trim, adding 64-color Attitude Adjustment interior lighting, premium LED headlamps, wireless charging pad, 360-degree surround view camera, power hatch and much more

Panoramic glass roof adds a full fixed tinted glass roof, enhancing the open-air feel of the cabin and along with the large rear hatch provides an expansive glass canopy

Premium 18-speaker Alpine PRO audio system features 18 speakers along with a subwoofer and amplifier

Carbon & Suede package includes carbon-fiber interior accents and mirror caps, leather/suede high-back performance seats and suede instrument panel wrap, headliner, A-pillars and sun visors

Blacktop package includes Dark exterior badging and 20-by-11-inch Dark Aluminum wheels

SOURCE: Stellantis